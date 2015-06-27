Home extensions using glass doors: Exotic ideas

As families grow and expand, the need for space is an ever increasing desire and requirement. In more abundant economic times, the solution may have been to pack up the family’s belongings, discharge the current home, and obtain a new mortgage for a larger and more-equipped dwelling. However, as the huge credit crisis of 2007 took its toll on British homeowners, the freedom to vacate a small home for a larger one seemed a risky and out-of-reach option. So what do families do when their home is simply not large enough? Extend their current home, and increase its value with a stylishly designed addition.

Rear extensions are one of the most popular types of home additions, and today we are going to look at six brilliant examples that have redefined the way we consider our homes. Fusing contemporary convenience with traditional architecture, the occupants of these homes have created new and brilliant spaces full of potential and purpose.