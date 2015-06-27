Home extensions using glass doors: Exotic ideas

As families grow and expand, the need for space is an ever increasing desire and requirement. In more abundant economic times, the solution may have been to pack up the family’s belongings, discharge the current home, and obtain a new mortgage for a larger and more-equipped dwelling. However, as the huge credit crisis of 2007 took its toll on British homeowners, the freedom to vacate a small home for a larger one seemed a risky and out-of-reach option. So what do families do when their home is simply not large enough? Extend their current home, and increase its value with a stylishly designed addition.
Rear extensions are one of the most popular types of home additions, and today we are going to look at six brilliant examples that have redefined the way we consider our homes. Fusing contemporary convenience with traditional architecture, the occupants of these homes have created new and brilliant spaces full of potential and purpose.
This wonderful rear addition has beautifully combined tradition and heritage with modern amenities and conveniences. This stunning extension blends the existing structure with a new add-on seamlessly. Inclusive in this design is a new living area for the family, a dining space, contemporary kitchen, and landscaped outdoor patio. The architects have retained the original style of this property and enhanced it with an effortlessly well-blended addition that provides extra space for a growing family. Contemporary features can be seen throughout this new construction including the aluminium bi-fold doors, cladding, and adjoining windows. This creates an idyllic space to enjoy the expansive entertaining area, and well-designed garden.
This new addition by TLA Studio is a seamless blend of the old with the new. Bi-fold doors are again seen to the rear of the property, allowing openness between the courtyard and the new interior space. Large enough for a roomy living area, this extension gives a sense of modernity, and sophisticated class. To keep this dwelling feeling fresh and new, black aluminium window and doorframes were incorporated to evoke a sense of contrast and interest.
Sometimes it can seem difficult to extend a heritage style home and incorporate modernity, along with stylish traditional features. This 1870’s dwelling has achieved a perfect balance between old and new, whilst creating a space that is perfect for a growing family as well as their dog. The ground floor has been reconfigured and an extension has been added, along with a large basement conversion. Glass is plentiful within this design, and offers the below basement space plenty of natural light. The luxurious outdoor seating matches well with the contemporary indoor furniture, and provides a sense of newness and freshness.
This rear extension includes a large glass door that opens up to allow maximum light and access into the rear courtyard. Adjoining this is the self supporting glass roof with a frameless side return extension that bring copious light into the living space of this individual dwelling. One piece of glass was chosen in this instance as opposed to sliding or bi-fold doors, to ensure the view is not obscured and the garden is openly visible.
This ‘20s Grade II listed house replaced an unsightly 1980’s rear extension with a contemporary glazed space perfect for living and dining. This minimal addition utilises glass, brick and steel, which perfectly contrasts yet coordinates with the original property. The new pavilion is linked with the existing structure by another glazed walkway that connects the old with the new, and provides light filled movement between the spaces.
This beautiful home has been lovingly updated with a new and contemporary rear addition. This light and bright space utilises the traditional aesthetic of the existing home, and compliments it with a modern yet in-keeping new extension. Whinstone has been re-used from the base of the previous conservatory and incorporated into the new construction, again ensuring it is consistent and stylish.