Outdoor inspiration: the lawn garden

Quintessentially British, and wonderfully timeless, the lawn garden is an age-defiant garden trend. When we think of large and expansive lawn gardens, we are treated to images of garden parties, large marquees set upon sprawling greenery, filled with stylish men and women mingling, socialising and entertaining. As well as outdoor tea parties, and glamorous soirees, a lawn garden is perfect for family living. Easy to maintain and effortlessly stylish, grass can be a perfect addition to contemporary or traditional architecture. Excellent for children to play on with their friends, lawn is hardwearing and long lasting, requiring minimal upkeep, other than water and a trim.

If you are considering a grass garden, take a peek at the following below. From big and expansive, to cute and compact, we have collected some stylish and inspirational examples for your perusal.