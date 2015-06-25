Your browser is out-of-date.

Outdoor inspiration: the lawn garden

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Quintessentially British, and wonderfully timeless, the lawn garden is an age-defiant garden trend. When we think of large and expansive lawn gardens, we are treated to images of garden parties, large marquees set upon sprawling greenery, filled with stylish men and women mingling, socialising and entertaining. As well as outdoor tea parties, and glamorous soirees, a lawn garden is perfect for family living. Easy to maintain and effortlessly stylish, grass can be a perfect addition to contemporary or traditional architecture. Excellent for children to play on with their friends, lawn is hardwearing and long lasting, requiring minimal upkeep, other than water and a trim. 

If you are considering a grass garden, take a peek at the following below. From big and expansive, to cute and compact, we have collected some stylish and inspirational examples for your perusal.

Expansive country manor

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Ramsden House, Peterculter, Aberdeen

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Many of us could only dream of moving away to the country and owning such a beautiful villa. Exuding a sense of class, luxury and opulence, this home incorporates sweeping lawn spaces that bring a sense of vastness to the dwelling. The sheer magnitude of this property and its adjoining land means it can embrace a large lawn area easily. If you are lucky enough to live in the country, or a location where land is abundant and plentiful, consider a humble patch of lawn to stylishly landscape your country residence.

Nice and neat

Garden outbuild Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Garden outbuild

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

The perfect family space, this well-maintained garden space is a great example of a lawn garden. This area of greenery gives children or adults a place to sit, enjoy, and rest within their outdoor space. Think slate tiles, well maintained lawn, garden bed feature, and garden room at the end of the area. For that added stylish element, the garden is raised above the courtyard dining, and this gives it a stage feeling, imparting a sense of importance for the lawn space.

Wild and wonderful

Muswell Hill, Goldsmith Architects
Goldsmith Architects

Muswell Hill

Goldsmith Architects
Goldsmith Architects
Goldsmith Architects

Who says lawn needs to be nice and neat? This brilliant home renovation from Goldsmith Architects proves lawn needn’t be pristine to offer a sense of organic and natural beauty. This garden is wild and overgrown and this adds to its beauty. Not all gardens need to have perfectly pruned hedges, cut grass, and defined garden beds. This outdoor space embraces nature and lets it grow untamed and naturally. Little wild flowers can be seen in the space, and the overall effect is a lush and expansive area of greenery.

A garden view

Storey's Way, Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects

Storey's Way

Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects

This example is a brilliant demonstration of how to maximise the view from your property and ensure your grass is able to be viewed as a stylish addition to your domestic space, as well as create a vista of openness. With floor to ceiling walls of glass, this home is perfect for a family. Imagine being able to sit inside while you children play safely outside, with you being able to watch them easily. In addition, the lawn garden provides a sense of openness and uncluttered style. Easy to maintain, and providing sweeping greenery, a lawn garden is a great way to create a fun and enjoyable outdoor space.

Large and family friendly

Woodgarth Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Woodgarth

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

A huge space of grass for the whole family—this wonderful design is a brilliant example of how lawn can induce a sense of minimalism, whilst evoking warmth, and liveability. Forget gravel to cover your garden space, lawn is comfortable, useable, practical, and fun for the whole family.

A small patch of greenery

Contemporary Garden homify
homify

Contemporary Garden

homify
homify
homify

Finally this beautiful garden space is a stylish way to ensure your courtyard and back garden is comfortable, and filled with a sense of nature. Comprising a small amount of lawn, unlike the other larger grassy spaces, this is brilliantly able to evoke a sense of cleanliness, and liveability. If you are trying to decide how to fill your garden space, ensure it is able to be used for entertaining. Moreover, if you want a sense of organic and natural life, consider this illustration to inspire your next garden renovation.

Do you love or loathe a lawn garden? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

