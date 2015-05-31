Styling with neutral furniture & accessories

Neutral interiors: soothing, sumptuous, stylish, and the ideal colour scheme for a timeless domestic space. But where to start? With countless whites, off-whites, antique-whites, beiges and browns available, it can be tricky to know where to begin. Are you having trouble separating your ecru from your fawn? Getting your biscuit and your oatmeal confused? You needn’t worry, these are simply names for a range of different tones that all fall under the umbrella term of light brown or neutral. These days the volume of titles given to all manner of colours is ad nauseum, and quite frankly overwhelming. Forget your mushrooms, sands, straws and saddles, these names will not help when choosing a final scheme for your space. The key is to choose a tone and stick to the same base pigments. Go with your instincts, and if you're seriously in doubt consult a professional for advice.

For some inspiration and stylish examples that have managed to create gorgeous neutral interiors, take a look at the following and begin planning your domestic redecoration.