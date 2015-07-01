Contemporary ambience in a traditional setting

Heritage homes are full to the brim with history, charisma, and charm. But how do you decorate a dwelling that is centuries old, with thoughtfully chosen, contemporary fittings and fixtures? Today on homify we are looking at stylishly presented abodes that baulk the traditional trend, and instead decorate with modernity and flair. These homes have class, sophistication, and a cohesive juxtaposition of the old with the new.

Do you want to give your traditional and timeless home a revamp, refresh, or interior refurbishment? Take a peek at the following beautiful examples below and inject some fresh innovation into your domestic space.