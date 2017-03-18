​How to paint your outdoor furniture

Any DIY project needs to be approached with a certain amount of thinking involved, seeing as there are always a bunch of things to consider. But once temperamental weather gets added to the mix, that thinking-list suddenly becomes quite longer.

So, how do you prepare your external furniture for painting? What type of paint do you use? How does it differ for different types of material?

Relax: the process of painting outdoor furniture might seem daunting, but a decent dose of preparation is sure to set you on the right path – and ensure stunning results.

Let’s take it from the top…