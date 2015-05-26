5 perfect patio designs for British gardens

Of course, one of the greatest perks of having a patio is dining outdoors, hosting family barbecues, and sipping a crisp glass of wine in the summer sun. Invest in a stylish dining set that can be used year after year, and don't forget the all important parasol to avoid a miserable end to a party thanks to sunburn or heat stroke!

Thanks to garden & landscape designer Capability Chris, this once overgrown and tired garden was transformed into a stunning paved patio area that could be enjoyed as part of a holiday let property in Brockenhurst, overlooking the New Forest.