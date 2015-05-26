5 perfect patio designs for British gardens

Derived from the Spanish word 'patjo', meaning courtyard, a patio is usually a paved area suited to dining and entertaining. The patio is a functional space, almost an extension of the kitchen or dining room, which is usually accessed via sliding or bi-folding doors. As an extension of your home, your patio deserves just as much care and attention as any room inside the house. Although the definition of the patio describes something fairly basic, it doesn't mean this area can't also be attractive. Whether you opt for garden planters, a stylish outdoor dining set, or even walk on glass which doubles as a roof light, there are many ways to inject your patio with character and finesse. Here are 5 fabulous designs to get you thinking about the possibilities for transforming your outdoor space:
The first example we've chosen is this modern and well-planned patio area from Hannah Collins Garden Design. The raised wooden seating area is connected by cubic concrete planters. The heavy, robust materials create a strong and textured look that is perfectly suited to a modern garden. Simple green plants have been chosen in place of pastel coloured flowers, which lends a more masculine vibe to the design. The water feature adds a focal point to the area, with the contrasting black and white elements adding another dimension to the scene.
Creating a flow of space is an important consideration when redesigning your patio. To maximise the illusion of space and to welcome in the most natural light into the interior as possible, consider replacing the exterior wall with a glass bi fold door set. This design from Rococo incorporates a 2400mm high 4 part bi fold door set into the exterior wall of the living room, which essentially brings the living room outdoors thus creating a fresh, bright, and cheerful space.
If you want to create a 'Zen garden' effect but don't have a vast amount of space, designate a section of your patio to a miniature rock garden, or even a pebble border around the paving or decking. The different tones of brown and grey, and the texture created by the stones piled up and sitting at angles, creates a vibrant visual effect with minimum amount of effort or future maintenance.
Of course, one of the greatest perks of having a patio is dining outdoors, hosting family barbecues, and sipping a crisp glass of wine in the summer sun. Invest in a stylish dining set that can be used year after year, and don't forget the all important parasol to avoid a miserable end to a party thanks to sunburn or heat stroke!
Thanks to garden & landscape designer Capability Chris, this once overgrown and tired garden was transformed into a stunning paved patio area that could be enjoyed as part of a holiday let property in Brockenhurst, overlooking the New Forest.
This Mediterranean style patio from Gullaksen Architects boasts magenta flower beds, lush greenery and a luxurious outdoor sofa that exudes poolside glamour and makes us feel as though we could be on holiday! The garden itself is nice and private thanks to the high growing plants and creepers along the bamboo wall, which divides this property from the neighbouring house and garden. One feature which really has to be mentioned is the walk-on glass roof that we get a glimpse of in this image. Acting as a roof light for the basement bedroom, it also completely transforms the outdoor space too.