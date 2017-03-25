​How to personalise your home via colours

Each one of us has a favourite colour, a certain shade that shows up more in our lives. And why shouldn’t we? Colours are fun and your choice of hues definitely sets you apart from the person next to you.

But what does your favourite colour say about you as a person? Well, as an example, blue, the colour of the ocean, is often associated with feelings of serenity, so those who love it are often able to find peace and tranquillity in places where others do not. People who love to wear blue are said to be easy to get along with, reliable, and, for lack of a better word, lovable.

So then, how are you going to show off your favourite colours (and, in a way, your personality) via elements in your home? Well, we may have a few ideas…