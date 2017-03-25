​How to personalise your home via colours

Each one of us has a favourite colour, a certain shade that shows up more in our lives. And why shouldn’t we? Colours are fun and your choice of hues definitely sets you apart from the person next to you.
But what does your favourite colour say about you as a person? Well, as an example, blue, the colour of the ocean, is often associated with feelings of serenity, so those who love it are often able to find peace and tranquillity in places where others do not. People who love to wear blue are said to be easy to get along with, reliable, and, for lack of a better word, lovable.
So then, how are you going to show off your favourite colours (and, in a way, your personality) via elements in your home? Well, we may have a few ideas…
So, you’re a big fan of nature and all the associated colours (blues, greens, etc.)? Apart from broadcasting it on your Twitter/Facebook/Instagram feed, why not display it in big, colourful images on your home’s walls?
That’s where PIXERS can help, for they are the go-to guys when it comes to personalising images, colours and patterns in our homes. Just select one of their breathtaking landscapes (or upload your own), print it on your choice of material (a wall mural, canvas print, standard poster, wall decal, and many more), and ta-da: a lush landscape (or tranquil beach view, or fresh forest setting, or… ) to colour up your room!
Consider yourself a closeted chef? A secret foodie with a passion for all things culinary? Well, display your love for mouth-watering images in your kitchen (yes, pretty pictures do belong in the kitchen as well)!
PIXERS can help yet again, as they print onto PIXERStick material, which can then be applied to any flat surface. From your backsplash and windows to your countertop and fridge, they've got you covered. What’s more, practicality is another thing they favour; thus, feel free to stick (and re-stick, and re-stick) your choice of PIXERStick wall decals on as many surfaces as you like, as they don’t leave any traces and maintain traction over the years.
The great thing about images of food (and fruit and dessert) is that they include just about any colour imaginable, so you’re bound to find your choice of hues!
Whether it’s on your living room sofa or your bedroom daybed, a handful of new scatter cushions is a quick fix to introduce some new colour into your life.
Plus, pillows are quite easy to make for our avid DIYers out there.
A new rug is also a very easy way to add a dramatic touch of colour. And for those who are nervous when it comes to experimenting with colours, adding it to the floor is the least jarring way of bringing it in.
New glassware; a large and dramatic vase; the textiles in your kitchen – yes, new accessories can also bring in new colours in an easy and inexpensive way.
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
We all know the importance of layered lighting in a room, which means somewhere in your house there is bound to be a few table- or floor lamps, right?
But while a solid colour is a great switch-up for your lampshades, why not try out a dashing new pattern, such as bold florals or curvy chevron?
This one is a double-duo! What is more personal (or more you) than handpicked wall art, or photos of your family, friends and pets? Use this method to bring in colour through the art or photographs you choose, or/and via the frames they're displayed in.
Don’t want that colour to take up too much of the room? Then simply paint the inside of that bookcase to add a hint of a hue without a full commitment.
Mother Nature gives us lots of options in terms of colour. And this is still one of the best ways to bring new tones into a house, for it also adds scent and freshness to spaces.
Curtains; shades; roman blinds – so easy to add, yet such a big impact when you opt for a new colour or pattern. Plus, you can swap them out seasonally to change the entire ambience of your room. Try it!
Speaking of windows: we’re all for more natural light in a house, but Consider these basics before installing a skylight.