Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Luxury British kitchen extension

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
homify
Loading admin actions …

The home we're looking at today has a fantastic extension which houses a modern living area, dining space, and a state of the art kitchen that even a Michelin star chef would be proud of! 

Designed by expert kitchen planners at Kitchen Architecture, the kitchen is somewhat of a chameleon, appearing like a different room from every angle thanks to a clever use of light and a varied but complementary colour palette. 

From one angle we see pale timber and cream tones; the next, it's shimmering stainless steel and charcoal grey. The crowning feature of the exterior is the bi-folding door, which opens out on to a patio complete with a stylish dining set in preparation for the fast approaching summer. 

Without further delay, let's get a close up of this stunning modern house…

Merging old and new

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The traditional exterior appears to frame the vast modern extension, which almost spans the entire width of the back exterior wall. The characterful façade of brown and terracotta brick is bordered by white eaves and, despite the difference in periods and styles, the extension complements the original building. 

This is partly due to the connection between the white eaves and white exterior walls of the extension. The flat roof also means the new architecture doesn't overshadow or dominate the rest of the property. The bi-folding doors create continuity between the garden and interior, drawing the eye into the heart of the home, which is where we find the fantastic modern kitchen. 

Achieving the natural look

Island living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island
Kitchen Architecture

Island living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

This perspective shows us part of the kitchen, and a glimpse into the tastefully designed hallway. 

Pale timber floorboards with an unfinished look introduce a down to earth vibe, enhanced by the minimal furnishing and white walls. The contemporary chandelier illuminates the entrance, winning all the attention in this natural-looking space.

Monochrome effect

Island living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,integrated kitchen,kitchen island,breakfast bar,dark kitchen,openn plan kitchen,skylight
Kitchen Architecture

Island living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

The kitchen embraces simple, clean lines and a minimalist palette. The drawers have been discreetly integrated into the kitchen island and beneath the stainless steel worktops for an all-round sleek and modern look. The hob has also been integrated into the design of the island. 

At least one window or skylight is visible on all sides of the extension, ensuring the space is flooded with natural light.

A burst of colour

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The open nature of the kitchen means that it also benefits from the colour and character of the connecting rooms either side, as well as the lush green gardens that we saw previously. 

In this instance, a bold red feature wall, colourful artwork, and quirky patterned blinds introduce a totally different feel to the space. 

The bigger picture

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Looking at the kitchen again, it becomes apparent that there are in fact two kitchen islands! One is used as a breakfast bar, with raised bench top and funky modern bar stools, leaving the other free for meal prep and cooking. 

The back wall is dominated by stainless steel appliances, including a double fridge and plenty of storage. Further along from the kitchen is another room, raised slightly from the sunken kitchen. Rather than being divided by a wall, the rooms are separated by a structural pillar, a wooden unit with stainless steel ovens, and the height and indentation of the interior walls. 

The overall impression is light and spacious, and this kitchen is undeniably at the forefront of modern home design.

To tour a similarly great British project, don't miss this: Single-storey Streatham home extension.

5 perfect patio designs for British gardens
Would you feel at home in this kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks