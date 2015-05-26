Luxury British kitchen extension

The home we're looking at today has a fantastic extension which houses a modern living area, dining space, and a state of the art kitchen that even a Michelin star chef would be proud of!

Designed by expert kitchen planners at Kitchen Architecture, the kitchen is somewhat of a chameleon, appearing like a different room from every angle thanks to a clever use of light and a varied but complementary colour palette.

From one angle we see pale timber and cream tones; the next, it's shimmering stainless steel and charcoal grey. The crowning feature of the exterior is the bi-folding door, which opens out on to a patio complete with a stylish dining set in preparation for the fast approaching summer.

Without further delay, let's get a close up of this stunning modern house…