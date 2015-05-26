Luxury British kitchen extension

The home we're looking at today has a fantastic extension which houses a modern living area, dining space, and a state of the art kitchen that even a Michelin star chef would be proud of!
Designed by expert kitchen planners at Kitchen Architecture, the kitchen is somewhat of a chameleon, appearing like a different room from every angle thanks to a clever use of light and a varied but complementary colour palette.
From one angle we see pale timber and cream tones; the next, it's shimmering stainless steel and charcoal grey. The crowning feature of the exterior is the bi-folding door, which opens out on to a patio complete with a stylish dining set in preparation for the fast approaching summer.
Without further delay, let's get a close up of this stunning modern house…
The traditional exterior appears to frame the vast modern extension, which almost spans the entire width of the back exterior wall. The characterful façade of brown and terracotta brick is bordered by white eaves and, despite the difference in periods and styles, the extension complements the original building.
This is partly due to the connection between the white eaves and white exterior walls of the extension. The flat roof also means the new architecture doesn't overshadow or dominate the rest of the property. The bi-folding doors create continuity between the garden and interior, drawing the eye into the heart of the home, which is where we find the fantastic modern kitchen.
This perspective shows us part of the kitchen, and a glimpse into the tastefully designed hallway.
Pale timber floorboards with an unfinished look introduce a down to earth vibe, enhanced by the minimal furnishing and white walls. The contemporary chandelier illuminates the entrance, winning all the attention in this natural-looking space.
The kitchen embraces simple, clean lines and a minimalist palette. The drawers have been discreetly integrated into the kitchen island and beneath the stainless steel worktops for an all-round sleek and modern look. The hob has also been integrated into the design of the island.
At least one window or skylight is visible on all sides of the extension, ensuring the space is flooded with natural light.
The open nature of the kitchen means that it also benefits from the colour and character of the connecting rooms either side, as well as the lush green gardens that we saw previously.
In this instance, a bold red feature wall, colourful artwork, and quirky patterned blinds introduce a totally different feel to the space.
Looking at the kitchen again, it becomes apparent that there are in fact two kitchen islands! One is used as a breakfast bar, with raised bench top and funky modern bar stools, leaving the other free for meal prep and cooking.
The back wall is dominated by stainless steel appliances, including a double fridge and plenty of storage. Further along from the kitchen is another room, raised slightly from the sunken kitchen. Rather than being divided by a wall, the rooms are separated by a structural pillar, a wooden unit with stainless steel ovens, and the height and indentation of the interior walls.
The overall impression is light and spacious, and this kitchen is undeniably at the forefront of modern home design.
