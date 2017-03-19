Your browser is out-of-date.

A masterclass in home staging!

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
If you've ever walked into a property that you were considering buying and been put off by outdated finishes, terrible furniture and ineffectual layouts, we think you'll already have an appreciation of just how vital home staging is! Professional staging teams have a deep understanding of how the first impression a home makes is a lasting one and that it can be the difference between a successful sale and a disappointing viewing, but if you don't, prepare to be educated! We've found a project that was so dire, the owners won't have stood a chance of selling it, but after a programme of vigorous home staging, it looks not only usable, but actually appealing and like it wouldn't need too much modernisation, even in the bathroom! Behold, the power of home staging and we won't overshadow the impact of the pictures with words, we promise!

A dire living room, transformed!

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Banishing the 70s from a handy home office.

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
A dining room disaster that became tasty!

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Kitchen catastrophe to kitschy cool.

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
A beige and boring to beautifully vibrant bathroom!

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Taking a bedroom back to neutral.

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Making more of a lovely loft space!

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
A cluttered hellhole that became a chill out zone!

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Wallpaper hell to walk-in wardrobe heaven!

Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
Home Staging - Geerbtes Zechenhaus in Selm
We think you're in shock right about now! What a difference some neutral paint, unfussy furniture and discarding old carpet can make! If you want to see some more amazing home staging, then hop on over to this Ideabook: Expert home staging for sale.

​How to paint your outdoor furniture
Are you blown away by how effective home staging can be?

