Modern Vision for a Traditional Home

This period property in Balham has seen somewhat of a revival thanks to interior architects Cato Creative.
Faced with transforming this home through extending and renovating, the experts went above and beyond to make this home one that the occupants could be proud of. Boasting a new modern kitchen, open plan areas and a stylish new bathroom, this property is just exceptional.
The carefully restored traditional brick façade blends in with the neighbouring properties, giving no real clue to the stylish interiors that have transformed this home.
The bay window and intricate cornicing hint at it's age, whereas the skylights in the roof hint that some modernisation has taken place inside. Let's take a closer look…
The kitchen leads on to an airy modern dining room that's ideal for entertaining as it boasts a stylish and comfy couch as well as remarkable design features in the form of fully retractable patio doors.
The doors almost completely replace the wall, causing the indoors and out to become one, providing easy access to the outdoor dining area and garden.
The kitchen is the perfect balance of characterful details and chic modern design. The white kitchen cabinets and island, which has an integrated hob, are bang on trend. The copper hanging lights above are yet another feature that place this kitchen firmly in the current moment.
The skylight really helps to open up the space, allowing the owners to watch the stars as they cook in the evening—perfect!
Pale timber flooring, pops of colour and an elegant grey L-shaped couch provide a boost for this white living room.
The stark white walls contrast with the array of personal trinkets and carefully selected pieces that give this room personality. However, the fresh and modern feel comes predominantly from the combination of stark white walls, high ceilings and large bay windows.
This bathroom may not be the biggest but both the layout and colour scheme work together to make the room appear more spacious.
The glass screen separating the shower from the rest of the fixtures is completely transparent so natural light can penetrate every corner of the bathroom. The free standing sink and toilet also give the room a neater, sleeker look. Overall, the modern design has been well planned and well-executed.
