5 picturesque country style bathrooms

The countryside represents freedom, the freedom to breathe fresh air, and to soak up the wholesome natural ambience that cities are so often lacking. I’m sure many of us have at one time or another considered packing our bags and heading for lush rolling hills and greener pastures. One of the more alluring aspects of a country escape is the beautiful and distinctive architecture. Steeped in history, rustic country homes have instant appeal, and represent a modest yet nourishing life.

Today on homify we pay homage to the country bathrooms of beautiful rustic houses. The large and luxurious, the cosy and comfortable: the domestic wash rooms that make us feel relaxed, revitalised and renewed. If you are unable to escape the urban sprawl and settle in the countryside, perhaps consider some countrified interior design for your home—take a peek at the following examples below, and begin transforming your space into a sanctuary.