5 picturesque country style bathrooms

The countryside represents freedom, the freedom to breathe fresh air, and to soak up the wholesome natural ambience that cities are so often lacking. I’m sure many of us have at one time or another considered packing our bags and heading for lush rolling hills and greener pastures. One of the more alluring aspects of a country escape is the beautiful and distinctive architecture. Steeped in history, rustic country homes have instant appeal, and represent a modest yet nourishing life.
Today on homify we pay homage to the country bathrooms of beautiful rustic houses. The large and luxurious, the cosy and comfortable: the domestic wash rooms that make us feel relaxed, revitalised and renewed. If you are unable to escape the urban sprawl and settle in the countryside, perhaps consider some countrified interior design for your home—take a peek at the following examples below, and begin transforming your space into a sanctuary.
Who doesn’t dream of whisking themselves away to the countryside and staying in a remote yet beautiful retreat with luxurious bathrooms and sumptuous beds? This is the spot for all you relaxing needs—replete with freestanding tub, wood-burner, and thick fur rug, this space is outrageously lavish and rustic. Moreover the walls and ceiling evoke a sense of true rustic charm with their timber panelling and vaulting. If you want to create a little rustic character in your own home wash space, consider a vintage bath, oversized floor tiles, wicker accessories, yellow lighting, and of course a opulent fur rug.
Less rustic than the aforementioned wash space, but no less luxurious, this bathroom makes the cut due to its brilliant inclusion of greenery and countryside accessories. With plenty of foliage to enhance the organic ambience of the room, this space is a modern take on a classically designed space. This bathroom retains the charm of a freestanding tub and places it next to the green wall to give the area a feature and cool atmosphere. In addition, the tree stump stool adds a hint of rustic charm, and further compliments the lovely country aesthetic.
The epitome of a classic and well-designed country space, this bathroom is a stunning example of how to make a feature out of the humble freestanding tub. Firstly the décor of the space is a neutral tone contrasted with dark timber window frames that help to evoke a sense of farm-esque allure and atmosphere. This charismatic space employs symmetry to ensure the area feels tasteful and refined, but adds rustic elements such as the shutters which keep the space modest and comfortable.
An archetypal country style and rustic wash space, this glorious bathroom by A1 Lofts and Extension is a fabulous example of a loft conversion that creates the perfect area for rest and sumptuous relaxation. Imagine bathing in the copper tub while you take in the view beyond, it would be simply delightful. Think freestanding bathtub in copper or tin , simple and classic wash basin, white painted barn door, and plenty of rustic accessories to complete the space and ensure it takes on plenty of personality and bucolic charm.
Another stunning loft conversion, this bathroom oozes opulence and luxury. Brimming with light timber beams and shiny chrome fittings, this space is one unforgettable experience. Marble is a highlight in this lavish and magnificent country home, with large Carrara floor tiles, matching bathtub, and marble skirting. This space is wonderfully simple but manages to infuse a sense of luxury with few additional fixtures and fittings. The wall-mounted lighting is simple and matches the heated towel rail and standalone wash basin. If you enjoy simple yet luxurious country style design, then this is the bathroom for you.