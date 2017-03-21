7 brilliant ideas you can try in your small kitchen today

If your small kitchen is blending into the background too much for your liking, don;t panic. Simple choose one statement addition and make everything focus on it! Here, a designer extractor system is ensuring that all eyes are on it and instantly, it gives the whole room a mode modern and expensive feel. Now that really is clever!

