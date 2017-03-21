7 brilliant ideas you can try in your small kitchen today

Who said that small kitchens can't be just as stylish, practical and awesome as large ones? Not us and not professional kitchen planners either, as we all know that with some considered design choices and clever storage, your small kitchen can be a haven for enthusiastic cooks! We know that a new kitchen can be a huge expense, even if it is a small room that you're revitalising, so we've come up with some amazing ideas for getting a little more from your bijou space. Come with us now and see which of these tips could unlock all the hidden potential in your kitchen!
If your small kitchen works well and looks good, you can make a little more of a song and dance about it with a few piquant modern additions. Funky lighting, useful utensil pots and inset breakfast bar shelving will really finish the space off perfectly.
When you are dealing with a small space, less really can be more, in terms of decoration! Minimalist designs work so well because they are unfussy, easy to maintain and always look fresh, plus, they are usually white, which will trick the eye into seeing a much larger kitchen!
A change is as good as a rest, so they say, so instead of trying to think of some new additions for your kitchen, why not upcycle existing items? They'll look like new pieces, but not take up any extra room and you can totally tailor them to your tastes! A Welsh dresser finished in chalk paint has to be an all-time favourite idea for us!
Think you can't use bright colour in a small kitchen? Think again! While the bulk of this space is a neutral white, it's the red accents that really bring it to life and look wonderful and, we think, actually make it seem like a really spacious and bold room! It's all about tricking the eye!
Have you seen some of the amazing storage solutions that are readily available for your kitchen these days? Pull-out larder shelving, super slim cabinets, deep drawers and even extendable worktops are all making small kitchens so much more usable! It's actually worth having a small space, to be able to enjoy these installations!
You want your kitchen to function well, that's a given, but there's nothing wrong with admitting that aesthetics play a vital role as well! To add some simple, cost-effective yet impactful styling to a small kitchen, we don't think you can go wrong with some good old fashioned tiles! For a modern touch, geometric shapes, as seen here, are SO hot right now!
If your small kitchen is blending into the background too much for your liking, don;t panic. Simple choose one statement addition and make everything focus on it! Here, a designer extractor system is ensuring that all eyes are on it and instantly, it gives the whole room a mode modern and expensive feel. Now that really is clever!
