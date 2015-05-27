Modernising a large West Yorkshire home

From the front, this house looks like a typical country home that has been lovingly restored. The traditional features that are integral to its charm have been preserved, and the fresh but authentic looking exterior is befitting to the beautiful country setting.
However, not everything is as it seems with this West Yorkshire home. If you take a short walk around the side of the property, you're faced with a very different, very modern, exterior.
The white walls are bright and fresh-looking, and the new window frames are a classic and complementary choice. The tiled roof provides a contrast to the stark exterior, making this eye-catching house even more striking.
The tidy courtyard with interspersed greenery is elegant and attractive, as well as easy to maintain. Thanks to the talented architects at Wildblood Macdonald, it looks like the perfect family home—and the interiors certainly don't disappoint either…
Looking at the front of the house, a full-height glass extension such as this is quite unexpected! The bold modern design is miles apart from the traditional façade in terms of style and the impression it creates. The architectural contrast offers an interesting dynamic, and the new extension almost seems to be challenging it's classical counterpart.
However, despite the undeniable contrast between the front and back of the house, the interiors are well-balanced, leaning towards a more classical country style.
The full-height glass extension houses an impressive games room, complete with snooker table, so the lucky occupants can enjoy a bit of friendly competition in a spacious, light-filled room with a view out on to the landscaped garden.
The kitchen benefits from a full-height glass room with the same wooden window frames we saw in the first image.
The interior walls match the exterior, and the white and cream tones employed here are beautifully juxtaposed by the granite worktops and splashback.
The cabinets are a modern take on traditional country style, which work extremely well in the larger context of this home of two halves.
The living room is divided from the dining area, which we can glimpse here by an interior wall, painted in a soft shade of green. However, the wall recess makes the space feel even more open and lets in additional natural light. It even creates a perfect spot to display prize ornaments.
The contrast between the white L-shaped couch and glossy black coffee table is a distinctly modern touch. In fact, this room is very contemporary, with few hints to the age of the building. The huge flat-screen TV fitted on the wall is yet another sign that this house is keeping up with the times!
