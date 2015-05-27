A fresh start for an outdated home

This family home in Cambridge was in need of a new, fresh look that brought it up-to-date. The neglected living room was tired and worn, and the family room looked cluttered. The brief was to turn the front room into a lovely, feminine oasis, and add some vibrancy and colour to the monochrome kitchen to transform it into a fun and dynamic space. With some creativity, vision, and an array of luxurious fabrics, Katie Malik Interiors managed to give this home a cool and contemporary edge:
The dining room was drab, dull, and desperately in need of a makeover. The patio doors looked bare and unfinished due to the lack of curtains or blinds, and the wooden dining table looked bulky and worn. There doesn't appear to be a lot of thought having gone into in the layout or the choice of furnishings. Everything looks plain and lacking in personality. Luckily, it was all about to change!
The dining room is now looking fresh and vibrant, with an ultra modern dining set complemented by two lime green chairs. The bare and unfinished patio doors have been beautifully framed with stylish turquoise curtains, and a feature cabinet now displays the best crockery and glassware for a more personal feel. It's impossible to deny that it's a huge improvement, and the changes carried out weren't even all that drastic. It just goes to show what can be achieved with a bit of vision and a creative eye.
The kitchen is also looking sleek and modern now, with a contrasting black and white design that hints at an Art Deco theme without straying from contemporary minimalist style. Matching curtains frame the kitchen window, creating continuity between this room and the dining room. In conjunction with the natural light from the windows, the white walls and ceiling add height to the room and create a greater sense of space.
Chaos and disorder reign supreme in this mismatched living room. The bookshelf needs replacing, the fireplace looks more like a storage area, and the whole layout needs rearranging. It's a good job Katie Malik Interiors were enlisted to breathe new life into this dull and uninviting room.
Wow! This living room is worlds apart from its former self. The fireplace is now stylish and modern, and is a focal feature rather than a dumping ground. The feature wall behind is a tasteful, muted shade of green in keeping with the colour scheme present in the kitchen and dining room. The white cupboards keep all the clutter hidden, and make the room appear fresh and bright.
The family room needed an update so that it didn't appear so cluttered. It was more about streamlining the design rather than completely overhauling the space. With a few simple but clever changes, the room was completely transformed…
The bulky wooden cabinet has been replaced with a white shelving unit and cupboard, so that both sides of the feature wall are symmetrical. This single change has made a big difference to the look and feel of the room. Bespoke scatter cushions and a new rug give the room an extra lift, and the house is now a welcoming space that looks tidy and smart.
