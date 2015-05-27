5 brilliant black & white kitchen designs

Being completely on trend right now, black and white kitchens are appearing more and more regularly on the homify platform, and so we wanted to show you a few examples of this current kitchen trend in action. Black and white kitchens can radiate old school glamour, or look modern and minimalist, depending on the finer details and how you 'dress it up'. Whichever path you choose to take, you can rest assured that this colour scheme will make your kitchen the envy of all your friends.
From a unique circular design, to kitchens which embrace clean lines and sharp corners, these top 5 picks are sure to provide some inspiration if you're considering updating the look of your kitchen.
This design is extremely bold and dynamic. A different approach has been taken here, with Designer Kitchen by Morgan incorporating a circular kitchen island with contrasting black and white elements. The island dominates, instantly drawing the eye thanks to the bright, glossy white surfaces and the curvaceous geometrical form. The stainless steel fixtures provide an extra edge, perfectly complementing the modern image established by the island.
Whether you choose pure black, onyx, or even a dark charcoal shade for your kitchen, it is the contrast with white interiors which makes it stand out and work well in the wider context. These seamlessly integrated kitchen units with stainless steel handles from Dream Doors give this kitchen a sophisticated look without compromising the light and airy feel of the space. The white window panes and mounted wall cabinet, as well as the shimmering tiled floor, balance out the darker tones present here.
If you find cooking relaxing, and like to cook in a peaceful and a serene environment, a minimalist kitchen such as this will cater to all your wishes and requirements. Free of distractions or unnecessary decorative elements, a simple black and white design is all you need to make a statement without a cluttering up your space.
Oakdalecomplete renovation
The dark oak veneer cabinets are a stylish and sensible choice for a kitchen as large as this. Black and darker shades work best in open spaces to help them look less sparse, and to bring definition to open-plan areas. Again, we see stainless steel and white walls, having a lifting and highlighting effect that beautifully complements the deep tones present in the cabinets and kitchen island.
This high gloss glass fronted kitchen by Kitchenology manages to be playful whilst boasting an almost entirely white colour scheme. Personality and spirit radiate, thanks to the quirky white and green back lights and the translucent, purple-tinted chairs. The fruity place-mats also give the room a fun and quirky edge. The black rangehood introduces another visual aspect that contrasts with the white walls and cabinets, and it certainly has a presence in this kitchen!