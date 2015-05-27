5 brilliant black & white kitchen designs

Being completely on trend right now, black and white kitchens are appearing more and more regularly on the homify platform, and so we wanted to show you a few examples of this current kitchen trend in action. Black and white kitchens can radiate old school glamour, or look modern and minimalist, depending on the finer details and how you 'dress it up'. Whichever path you choose to take, you can rest assured that this colour scheme will make your kitchen the envy of all your friends.

From a unique circular design, to kitchens which embrace clean lines and sharp corners, these top 5 picks are sure to provide some inspiration if you're considering updating the look of your kitchen.