Art Deco kitchens

Simple and bold patterns in black and white can also be characterised as Art Deco, and in this small kitchen and adjacent dining area from Saunders Interiors, all it takes is some shapely decorative elements in black, white and chrome to give this home personality, and evidence the attention to detail this style is famous for. Just like Jay Gatsby himself, this space is refined, sleek, sharp, clean cut, and dressed in a perfect mix of black and white.

