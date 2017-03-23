You can learn 5 things from this Chester garden

Unless you are a landscape architect, transforming your garden might seem like a tricky task, but don't worry, as we have a wonderful project to show you today, that will give you five important outdoor space rules to remember! Naturally, how you plan and execute your garden will all be predicated on your personal tastes and what you want your outdoor space to actually offer you, in terms of usability, but just to get you started, come and enjoy a tour of this space and see what new information you can pick up!
If you thought that all lawns needed to be perfect rectangles, think again! When it comes to laying turf or sowing grass seed, you can create a medley of amazing shapes, from curves through to mosaic effects and they will all look amazing! Just remember that you need to be able to get your lawnmower over the surface and you'll be fine.
You absolutely do not have to relegate your plants to the edges of your garden only. While borders do look incredible and finish an outdoor space neatly, you can get a little more creative with some of your planting. We love these Buxus balls, which have been installed in paving slab cut-outs, as they look so cool!
If you've discounted the idea of a water feature because you don't live in a stately home with room in the garden for a massive stone fountain, it's time to revisit the idea! Small water installations can be utterly charming and really eye-catching and all you might need is a wall or a spot of patio for a freestanding variety!
Slate is a beautiful addition to any garden, so don't get caught up worrying how dark it is. It really won't make your garden look like a gothic hangout, if you use it sparingly and to good effect! A single feature wall or even a pretty patio will be all you need, but wow, it will really inject some luxury!
If you love the idea of using natural stone in your garden, you don't have to create a matchy-matchy theme! Rustic red bricks, pale sandstone patio slabs, slate feature walls and bright white pebbles all look incredible together here, because they are all organic! Combine and contrast at your leisure!
