Bold new identity for a Victorian terrace

Allowing this Victorian terrace to meet its full potential involved extensive work, including renovating the basement and transforming it into a fantastic self-contained flat comprising of a bedroom, family room, kitchen and bathroom plus utility/storage room. The project also entailed extending the current kitchen and fully refurbishing the existing home. As you will see, the attention to detail is second to none, and the finished result is a real credit to the vision and expertise of Gullaksen Architects. As the property is located in Battersea, London, it goes without saying that space is at a premium. The architects have managed to utilise every inch to make this home perfect for the occupants for many, many years to come.
The kitchen and garden are connected with bifold doors which completely open up the space, removing the barrier between the interior and the outdoor area. A walk-on glass roof instantly catches our eye: a creative and visually striking addition that offers us a view to the beautifully renovated basement. The exterior itself is fresh and modern, with the white façade standing out against the traditional brickwork of the neighbouring house. We get an overview of the kitchen from this angle, which only makes us curious to discover more…
Close up, we realise the full beauty of this kitchen. The glass dining table is located directly below the skylight to reflect the sunlight and illuminate the room. Though of course, thanks to the fully retracting patio doors, this kitchen is already a haven of natural light. At night, the garden comes into it's own with spotlights drawing our attention to the lush greenery, the sparking surface of the glass roof, and that fantastic magenta garden sofa! Inside, Dinesen wide plank Douglas Fir flooring adds a touch of Scandinavian chic to the design. The white kitchen island complements the minimalist units, both of which are juxtaposed by the black and red breakfast bar stools.
Sticking to a modern white background, this living room also incorporates more colourful elements that inject a dose of character and fun. A large Clash poster dominates the back wall, along with a patterned pink sofa decorated with white and yellow cushions. This rebellious streak brings the room to life and displays the tastes of the occupants without disrupting the overall harmony of the design.
The main bathroom embraces a classic colour combination whilst boasting cool and contemporary fittings and fixtures. The curved bathtub is distinctly modern, and goes hand in hand with the curved free-standing sink. Not only does this bathroom boast a luxurious bath tub, but it's also home to a walk in shower! The shimmering silver wallpaper is the last finishing touch to secure this bathroom an exclusive status.
Here we have the basement bathroom, which has a spa-like feel to it. The relaxing vibe is furthered by the clever built-in storage hidden behind mirrored doors, keeping all clutter hidden, just as we've seen in the kitchen. The back lighting offers a warm glow that also contributes to the relaxing ambience, and also makes it much easier for the guests to do their hair and make-up, free of any mistakes! It's also worth noting how the sink and toilet are free standing—a modern and practical choice that we are seeing time and time again in bathroom renovations.
Taking a trip down to the basement, we're treated to a look at the sparkling modern kitchen. Sliding stainless steel doors keep all the appliances hidden for a sleek and streamlined look that complements the minimalist design. We particularly love the hanging cable lights which introduce a pop of colour to the monochrome space.
Last but not least, we visit the bedroom: a calming vision of white. The simple design suits the purpose of the room perfectly. We can't imagine any where better to enjoy a relaxing night of rest and repose. The timber floorboards and minimalist furniture create a Scandinavian vibe, similar to that in the first kitchen. We can also see how the glass roof keeps this space light and bright—yet another creative solution that makes this house extraordinary.
