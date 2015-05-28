Modern magic by the river

Prefab homes have come a long way since the boring and lifeless versions of the past. From modern, small prefabricated mobile homes, to larger versions such as this stunning family home in Buckinghamshire, no longer does living in a prefabricated house mean living without modern luxuries, instead, it means you can live in a home that is spacious, modern, and beautiful.

In the small town of Marlow, on the banks of The Thames, is where you will find this stunning example of modern prefabricated architecture. The enviable riverside location and resulting water views led the new owners of the site to enlist TLA Studio to design and create this wonderful timber-framed house, which replaced the existing house that has now been demolished. What ensued was a Bauhaus-inspired home, designed around the existing garage/workshop, making best use of the available river views and stunning landscape of the surrounds.