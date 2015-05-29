London decoration tips for village feeling in city

Along with the new kitchen, a new bathroom has also been fitted. These two rooms are often the first we look to when renovating and extending, and for good reason. These are the rooms that often date first, and need a fresh facelift to become modern and sleek once again. Updating your kitchen and bathroom will increase the value of your home much more than updating the other rooms of your house, and with these new additions to this charming home, we're sure its set to only be a solid investment for the owners.

Much like the kitchen, a simple and timeless design has been chosen, with simple colours, a functional layout complete with modern fittings, and two varying styles of tiles on the walls and floor.

Love modern additions to traditional buildings? Then you are sure to love this bold addition to a Victorian terrace.