London decoration tips for village feeling in city

Despite its expanse, London has long been known as a city of villages. You might think that you need to live in the countryside to have easy access to a quality farmers market, a good local butcher, or a traditional pub. Well, this is simply not the case. London is full of local districts that have achieved the highly sought after village atmosphere, right in the heart of the big city. One such area is Brackenbury Village, tucked in between Sheperd's Bush and Hammersmith in West London. This charming cottage in the heart of the hamlet has been remodelled to now include a new basement and extension, which is sure to add serious value to the home, as Londoners seek to find that village feeling without moving out of the city.
Wodu Architects were chosen for the project, which was set to transform this terrace home to great effect. Extending to the rear and below the house was sure to greatly change the way the home is lived in, without interrupting the quaint look and feel of the existing façade.
No modern home should be without ample access to natural light, or be deprived of a strong relationship to the outdoor spaces, should there be any. Strongly considering these two points, the architects were able to extend into the garden with a new kitchen that is afforded a plentiful amount of daylight, thanks to the skylights and large bi-folding doors that connect the two spaces.
The extension was built at ground level, rather than being raised to sit flush with the floor of the existing house. This is a subtle way to draw a stronger relationship with the garden, and as you can see from this image, a positively breezy and inviting ambience has been achieved. Whilst the cosy streets of London's many villages are lined with speciality coffee shops, artisanal bakers and other small boutiques, we think it would be just as nice to spend a quiet Saturday morning at home with a pot of percolated coffee and a fresh loaf of home-baked bread.
Not letting the new space go to waste storage wise, one wall has been fitted with custom built cabinetry to ensure the home is free from clutter and mess. As with any inner-city home, space is always at a premium. This does not mean you must live in a chaotic home; it can still be tidy, functional, and stress free.
Along with the new kitchen, a new bathroom has also been fitted. These two rooms are often the first we look to when renovating and extending, and for good reason. These are the rooms that often date first, and need a fresh facelift to become modern and sleek once again. Updating your kitchen and bathroom will increase the value of your home much more than updating the other rooms of your house, and with these new additions to this charming home, we're sure its set to only be a solid investment for the owners.
Much like the kitchen, a simple and timeless design has been chosen, with simple colours, a functional layout complete with modern fittings, and two varying styles of tiles on the walls and floor.
