The topsy-turvy house

Today we're taking a tour around an innovative basement and extension project in the Arlington Square Conservation Area. Guttfield Architecture have totally transformed this corner plot by excavating under the garden and replacing it with a contemporary glass box which links to a double height guest annexe in place of the existing garage. 45sqm has been added to the area of the house, providing a beautiful winter garden, bedroom and bathroom for the occupants and their guests. Modern interiors combine with quality finishings in this innovative project, and the result is a visually dynamic and contemporary space. No doubt you're keen to take a closer look, so let's begin the tour…
The crisp white exterior contrasts with the royal blue of the door nestled in to the side of the building. The basement extension can be accessed from the mezzanine, making it perfect for guests who can come and go as they please, accessing the accommodation without disturbing the occupants.
The word 'basement' conjures up images of a dark, dank space beneath the house, but this fantastic winter garden illustrates just how light and welcoming a basement can be. The glass roof is the crowning feature, ensuring the winter garden has access to natural light throughout the day. The design of the roof creates a layered effect which draws the eye, and the simple décor allows the focus to remain on the ceiling. Of course, the orange sofas are also hard to miss, but the burst of colour is necessary to break up the monochrome interiors for a warmer and more personal look.
From this angle we get a better idea of the layout, including how the winter garden leads directly on to the bedroom. The self-contained area is cosy, yet bright and airy thanks to the glass ceiling and transparent dividers.
The bathroom merges modern and classic styles, with a traditional white suite that boasts a modern edge. The free-standing toilet and sink are free of bulky fixtures, and the cistern has been cleverly integrated into the wall for a sleeker appearance. A transparent glass screen instead of a curtain not only looks smarter, but it also allows light to penetrate the entire room.
The bedroom can be accessed from the upper mezzanine level via this ultra contemporary staircase. The jagged edges are an imaginative design feature, and the playful mirroring of the inclining steps creates a doubling effect. Using shapes and textures, this minimalist room stands out without the need for bold and bright colours. In fact, the white walls and simple furnishings are much more conducive to relaxation that dark or vibrant colours.
Looking down at the extension we can appreciate how every element of the design fits together. All the space has been utilised and natural light has been fully harnessed to create a comfortable retreat that feels open and connected to nature.
If you want to discover a similar project, check out the following ideabook: Modern magic by the river