Modern open house design worth a look

Redesign London were given the task of totally refurbishing this detached period property in North London so that it not only looked fresh and revitalised, but also reflected the tastes of the clients. Quirky retro prints, soft fabrics and some of this years hottest interior design trends have been combined to create the impressive home we're taking a tour of today. Each room is packed with character, and the open plan layout creates a connection between each unique and individual space, from the industrial style kitchen to the bathroom boasting bold '70s printed tiles…
The exterior of the traditional detached property is striking, with the fresh white window ledges and detailing standing out against the more reserved light brown of the brickwork. The door has been painted in a soft shade of blue; a nice finishing touch to a clearly well cared for exterior. Thanks to its size and the immaculate frontage, the house looks important, but also tasteful and modest in appearance, and we're keen to explore some of the many rooms which are hidden inside…
The kitchen boasts some key features typical to the industrial style trend, which is creeping into contemporary interiors more and more as time goes on. The copper hanging lights, like large metallic raindrops, form a line above the dining table. The table itself is accompanied by brown leather chairs which you might expect to find in an office rather than the kitchen. However, this blending of retro style furniture with modern industrial elements works really well, and the space appears well thought out and well balanced thanks to the professional know-how of Redesign London.
The open plan living room occupies a cosy corner of the ground floor. Soft lighting and neutral tones are present again, and they keep this room feeling snug despite the lack of division between this area and the dining room. The teal couch introduces a burst of colour into the otherwise sober palette, and a little nearer to the foreground you can see a vintage style green leather chair. The combination of colours and textures give the room an eclectic feel without it seeming overwhelming.
The bookcase stretches the length of the staircase and acts as a colourful display that stands out against the muted tones of grey. The books appear to continue endlessly, and are a wonderful traditional feature in this modern hallway.
The first thing we notice in this bedroom is the plush white rug. We can just imagine how it feels to slide off the bed and on to this luxurious floor in the morning! Also contributing to an all-round blissful experience is the inviting King size bed with light white cotton sheets and matching pillows, ideal for warm summer nights. The neutral décor and soft textures have a calming effect, making this room the perfect place to relax and unwind.
The bathroom sports some fun patterned tiles with a distinctly 70's vibe. The tiles form the backdrop to a sleek and subtly integrated rain shower. There are no signs of a bulky boiler or unsighting fixtures, as you would find in a real 70s bathroom. Instead, elegant modern sinks and a curved free standing bathtub steal the show.
The stunning extension to the back of the house can be seen from outside, and we can fully appreciate the spacious and flowing interior as it is lit up at night. From this perspective we see exactly how much space has been afforded to each section in relation to the others. The layout is clearly well conceived and the full length glass patio doors shows it off in all its glory. After all, if you had such a stylish home, it makes sense you would want to show it off!
If you've enjoyed this project, take a look at the following ideabook: A cottage of two halves.