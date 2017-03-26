Your browser is out-of-date.

​The cosy little family home with a lush yard

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Not all of us dream of living in a bustling cityscape. And although it might sound like living a dull and torturous lifestyle, some of us actually want a quiet life in a suburban neighbourhood somewhere. 

If that sounds appealing to you, then consider today’s homify 360° discovery tailor-made for you, as it focuses on a neat and charming little family home, complete with timber-panelled façade surfaces, which also enjoys a fresh and spacious yard. 

Scroll on to find out (and see) more…

A classic look

Looks quite spacious from the outside, right? With its light neutral colour palette, the house’s façade looks as neat and clean-cut as one could possibly want from a loving little family home in the suburbs.

And we especially love those huge glass windows/doors which tease us as to what might be going on indoors!

The outdoor relaxation spot

From this angle, the element that stands out most is that charming terrace, clad in honey-toned timber and beckoning us to have a relaxing sit-down.

After all, what good is a modern and cosy little home if it doesn’t afford you an opportunity to spend some time outdoors (when the weather allows for it, of course)?

The ground-floor plan

Although we are not privy to interior images of the house, we can have a look at the architectural floor plans to see how the house’s rooms fit together. 

Presenting a very comfy and practical layout, we can see that the house is big enough to provide space for a one-car garage and an open-plan layout which includes the living room and kitchen, amongst other things.

Shall we take a look at the top floor?

The top-floor plan

The more private areas of the house are located upstairs, where we find two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Thus, adequate space for a young couple moving into their first “together” home! 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

A fresh look

Before we conclude this tour, we take one last look at that fresh outdoor space.

An expertly maintained lawn spills forth from the timber deck and leads us to the yard, which boasts all the required touches for a picturesque garden area. And it would seem that there is adequate space for some additional elements, like perhaps a splash pool or a jungle gym!

Our comments section is just for you – so tell us what you think of this cosy little home and its yard?

