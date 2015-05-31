Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 projects of the week: Historic home extensions to lovable conversions

James Rippon James Rippon
Bramham Gardens , Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Classic style dining room
This week we featured a range of projects. From tips to help your house feel more like home, to grand, modern extensions on period buildings, to restorations of older buildings, converting them into stunning homes that are far from the drab spaces they once were. Curious to see which projects made the list? Find out below.

Alfresco dining at its finest

​Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors homify Modern conservatory
Topping the list of most loved articles this week was a traditional freestanding house, which had been extended and remodelled to allow the occupants more space, and to live in a home that is more open plan and breezy. The result was a beautiful extension to the rear that is dominated by glass not only in the walls, but also in the ceiling. To take the full tour, click here.

A house of daring contrasts

Linlithgow Extension 09 George Buchanan Architects Minimalist living room
Next was a home in the ancient Scottish town of Linlithgow, which saw a daringly modern extension added to the historic home that appears to “float” in the landscape, almost as separate entity to the existing stone house. Curious to see the full project? Check it out here.

Big ideas for small spaces

Bramham Gardens , Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Classic style dining room
Living in a small space does not mean we have to live cramped, chaotic lifestyles. With a little creative thinking and crafty planning, a small home can still pack a big punch. From clever storage to hidden kitchens, these are 7 great homes that make the most of their small spaces.

Country glamour with a secret

Front Elevation Wildblood Macdonald Country style houses
As you can see, this home from the front looks very typical of a rural home with country charm. However, the rear of the home holds a surprise you could never have expected. A bold and ultra-modern extension hides out the back, that is anything but typical. Interested to see what we mean? See and read the full story here.

Before & after: A fresh twist on an old bakery

The Nook Converted Bakery, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Industrial style houses
We absolutely love seeing old and run-down properties converted into something that is lovable. From warehouses to garages, any type of property is a potential residential project. This neglected bakery and baker's house has seen a dramatic transformation into a delightful home that is bright and spacious, and a real testament to the dexterity of the architects and owner's alike. To see the bold new family home, click here.

Did your favourite project make the cut? Let us know which was your top pick for the week in the comments.

