5 easy space saving tips for your home

It's so easy for the kitchen to become full of utensils, books and cooking equipment that you don't need, and so it's always a good place to start if you want to free up some space. If you've already de-cluttered and find you're still in need of space, then it's time to invest in a more long term solution.

This bespoke kitchen joinery with a marble work top and storage units underneath is a great example of stylish storage. Created by De Rosee Sa, this design is suitable for smaller kitchens as well. See how the wine racks have been incorporated either side of the drawers, and the shelving units above jut out to utilise every inch of space? Just perfect!