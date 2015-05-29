Your browser is out-of-date.

5 easy space saving tips for your home

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
Scandinavian Cool, iDecorate Ltd iDecorate Ltd Living roomShelves
When it comes to arranging your home in a way that utilises space without compromising on style, there are a few pointers to consider. Think about the shape and design of your space, and be sure to choose furniture that complements the dimensions. Also consider functionality: everything should be easily accessible, but not everything should be on display as it will quickly create a cluttered and untidy impression. Lastly, consider every item in the room and evaluate whether it needs to be there, and if it brings anything to the room in terms of style or practicality. If not, be ruthless and let the clutter go! With all of these things in mind, we're going to show you 5 ways that can help you save space in the home, proving that style isn't always without substance. Let's take a look…

1. Practical furniture for a small dining room

Dining set Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
Consider a furniture set that can easily be stored away when not in use. Whether that means folding down the table, stacking up the chairs, or simply storing the seats or benches below the table, it's a logical and easy step that will make a big difference to the look and feel of your room. Light furniture is also a good choice for a small room, as dark tones will make the space appear cramped. Keeping the interiors light and fresh will create the impression of space, and though it might not solve the issue of storage, it will make your home a much more enjoyable place for you to spend time in. 

2. Wall-mounted drawers

homify Modern style bedroom
So, let's tackle the issue of storage! Free up your floorspace with wall-mounted drawers or shelving units. Forget about big, bulky cabinets or bookcases—they're the last thing you need in your home if you're short of space. By opting for a design like this, you're have more flexibility when it comes to deciding on your layout, and it's much easier to move your furniture around when you want a new look. 

3. Wall displays

Scandinavian Cool, iDecorate Ltd iDecorate Ltd Living roomShelves
When you start clearing out your home, you'll be amazed at what you don't need or haven't used in years, and by throwing these things out, you've instantly got more storage and floor space! For the things that you would never consider getting rid of, or even old treasures that you rediscover during your spring-clean, funky wall mounted display boxes like these from idecorate Ltd. are perfect for your trinkets and ornaments. Rather than cluttering up the surfaces in your home, utilise the walls to bring character to the rooms and show off your favourite items.

4. Kitchen storage ideas

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
It's so easy for the kitchen to become full of utensils, books and cooking equipment that you don't need, and so it's always a good place to start if you want to free up some space. If you've already de-cluttered and find you're still in need of space, then it's time to invest in a more long term solution. 

This bespoke kitchen joinery with a marble work top and storage units underneath is a great example of stylish storage. Created by De Rosee Sa, this design is suitable for smaller kitchens as well. See how the wine racks have been incorporated either side of the drawers, and the shelving units above jut out to utilise every inch of space? Just perfect!

5. Decorating your kids room

'Orange' Kid's bedroom furniture set by Siluetto homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
When it comes to decorating the kids' rooms, you often have to be resourceful and creative. If you have a large family and a smaller house, it could mean your kids, like many, have to share a room. It can be difficult to equally divide the space, but these innovative bunkbeds with a built in desk and wardrobes seem like the perfect solution! The bookshelf stretches along the top of the lower bunk, and there are lights in every section. It's everything they need in one self-contained design. 

If you're still in need of some more inspiration, take a look at this ideabook on multi-functional furniture for small apartments

Did you find these ideas useful? Let us know if you have any more to add!

