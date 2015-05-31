A classic home with modern surprises

Adjacent to the kitchen is an equally as striking lounge room, that occupies the second bay window evident in the first image. It too, employs a classic mix of moody, neutral colours, all complete in a modern setting. A mix of rich textures can be seen, from soft and luxurious textiles, to contrasting marble and dark stained timbers to finish.

For more dazzling kitchen designs, take a look at these 10 modern kitchen islands.