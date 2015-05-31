A classic home with modern surprises

Just like Walter Gropius and the other teachers at the famed Bauhaus school of design taught their students, form ever follows function, and the gap between aesthetics and functionality need not be distant. A kitchen, just like any other space, can be a place to display artistic pieces, and even become a work of art in itself. A kitchen can be just as visually impactful and beautiful as it is practical and purposeful. Kitchen Architecture, a designer and retailer of the highly revered German kitchen company bulthaup, are responsible for this stunning example of a no-holds-barred kitchen, that follows all the ethos bulthaup are renowned for—quality, functionality, and visual impact.
The home viewed from outside gives us a slight hint as to what might be hiding inside—an interior that is something of a dream British home. The bay windows on the right side of the ground floor apartment is where you will find the new kitchen, that speaks volumes about the influence Bauhaus has had on everything from architecture, art, design, and in our case, kitchens.
As you can see, this kitchen is in the high-end market, and is a prime example as to why Michelin-starred chefs, architects and interior designers enlist the help of Kitchen Architecture for their attention to detail and quality. Whilst a kitchen of this stature might not be in everyone's price range, its visual impact and simple beauty is hard to deny. You can certainly take away some inspiration from its design no matter how big your budget. A simple yet impressive scheme of deep grey, beige and off-white sets the mood for a contemporary yet straightforward kitchen design, complemented by the ultra-modern gleam of stainless steel in the high quality appliances.
No modern kitchen is complete without an abundance of natural night, which this kitchen has in spades. Something so straightforward yet essential as an extractor has been made a focal point of this kitchen, with a clean and streamline design that also been adopted throughout the entire space. A recessed stove top and the absence of any protruding elements such as doorknobs or door handles completes the clean and modern look of the kitchen.
Even a sliding door has been installed in lieu of a conventional door with hinges, to further enhance the minimal, streamlined look. Perpendicular to the kitchen island is a breakfast bar that offers a place to enjoy breakfast in the morning sun. As you can see, quality reigns supreme in this kitchen, and a kitchen of this nature is an investment not only for your home, but also for your lifestyle.
Adjacent to the kitchen is an equally as striking lounge room, that occupies the second bay window evident in the first image. It too, employs a classic mix of moody, neutral colours, all complete in a modern setting. A mix of rich textures can be seen, from soft and luxurious textiles, to contrasting marble and dark stained timbers to finish.
