Purrrfect cat-friendly ideas for your home

It wouldn't be fair of us to only tell you how to make a dog-friendly home, would it? So here we are with some top tips and tricks for making your house the perfect kitty retreat!
We all know that an animal is for life and not just for Christmas, but do you give enough thought to making your home as welcoming and suitable for a pet as possible? Do you think about your furry friends when choosing new soft furnishings, for example? They have to be taken into consideration, alongside your taste, so don't forget about them!
Take a look at our suggestions for making a cat-friendly home and see if your feline friend could enjoy your space a little more!
Cats love to climb and perch at lofty heights, so be sure to include some furniture especially for them when you decorate your house. Of course, you could run the risk of not bothering, but will you really be happy letting them pounce all over your bookshelves?
Climbing furniture is especially important for house cats, as they will naturally get less exercise than those that are allowed outside, so to keep your furry friend in tip top shape, build them something fun to explore and watch as they leap about in delight!
Do you know what cats love more than anything else? A cosy little hidey-hole where they can curl up and plot their world domination! Ok, so that might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but they certainly love enclosed spaces that make them feel safe, but within a wider living area, so they can stay close to you and come on over for some fuss when they feel like it.
We LOVE this amazing inverted diamond bed box, complete with tropical leaf-print, from the clever bods at Huts And Bay and so will your cat! Simply construct, pop in a suitably luxurious and comfortable pad and there you have it; the perfect sleeping pod for even the most demanding of felines!
No, we are CAT-egorically not suggesting that you buy lots more real cats, we simply think that you can incorporate your feline tendencies within your soft furnishing selections. We love this sleeping cat cushion and think it would look lovely in your living room either on your sofa, or on a single chair, as seen here, as we can imagine little paws being keen to jump up and keep it company!
If you own a cat, it won't be a secret that you like them, so why not enjoy yourself and really go crazy for some feline themed items? Cat tea towels anyone?
Installing internal doors that have cut outs wide enough for cats to walk through is a great way to ensure that your house stays feline-friendly and accessible. If there is one thing that any cat dislikes, it's being trapped in a room that it can't escape from, so negating this potential source of distress is vital.
Rather than simply leaving doors open, which can prove uneconomical in colder months due to increased heating costs, opt for doors that can have a hidden cut outer a flap. This will also minimise the chances of your cat getting their precious tail caught in a slamming door!
We know we are fast heading into the realms of crazy cat people by suggesting this, but if you have the space and the resources and you can couple it with a deep affinity for your pets, why not think about building a specific cat play land?
Kitties love nothing more than stalking, climbing and leaping and if you don't want to encourage that behaviour inside the house, this is a great way to let them get the exercise and fun that they love, while you get to maintain a tidy house with no breakages. Everybody's happy!
If you have outdoor cats, the key to keeping them happy is giving them easy access to the outside world when they want it and letting them come into the warm and safe house at all other times. With this in mind, leaving sliding doors open, when the weather permits, is crucially important. For all other times, a secure cat flap, fitted with a sensor that recognises a chip in their collar comes highly recommended as this will prevent unfamiliar felines waltzing in and staking a claim to your furry friend's home!
