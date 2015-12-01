Star Sign Series: The Sagittarius Home

This month we look at how to create the perfect home for the star sign that is represented by an archer: Sagittarius (November 23-December 21), but just what exactly qualifies as the right styles and materials for such stylish sign?
The associated element of Sagittarius is fire, with anyone born under this star sign being considered as very open, active and funny. Sagittarians are generous, selfless and honest, but sometimes a little undiplomatic and in their urge to constantly be striving for higher things, they can be a touch overbearing. This is something to avoid in the home, where possible, as it could lead to over the top decor.
Take a look at our tips for creating the perfect Sagittarius lair and see if they match your expectations of this intriguing star sign!
Sagittarians are known to have diverse interests, while being freethinkers who like to go on trips and stay outdoors. Accordingly, their dream home should be as flexible and unique as they are.
In their wildest dreams, many people of this star sign see themselves on a houseboat or in a home on wheels, enabling them to easily explore the world, but the reality, of course, is often very different. People of this sign naturally love wide open spaces, large windows and spacious rooms with open views over city rooftops or out into nature. A loft or penthouse with a terrace would corresponds with their desire for freedom, as would a house in the woods, such as this incredible one from Aleksandr Zhydkov.
With a love for travelling, Sagittarians are very open to foreign cultures in general. Accordingly, they are also not afraid of bright, bold colours, which are typical, for example, in the East, India and South America.
Not wanting to upset the aesthetics or tone of any room, colourful and eclectic mixes are often paired with simpler, elegant tones, as well as warm natural materials being housed next to cooler, chic fabrics. Wood and copper are often found in the homes of this adventurous star sign, as well as metal and glass, but never in sharply contrasting volumes, only complementary ones.
People of the star sign Sagittarius are unusual when it comes to their taste in furniture and while they strive to select tasteful furnishings, they will never shy away from trying out an audacious mix of styles to see if it will work. To combine in their living room for example, a coffee table made of bamboo with futuristic lighting designs or a glass dining table with chairs made of wicker would not be unusual.
The intrinsic uncomplicated and diverse interest in nature is easy to identify in the furniture selected by a Sagittarius.
The motto 'to live a life less ordinary' is constantly reflected in the choice of accessories that can be found in the home of a Sagittarius. Among the diverse travel souvenirs, for example, you will also frequently find modern art, books and games, as well as sporting equipment.
What may seem at first glance like a big mess, is actually a stylish and eclectic mix of interests all combining to form one individual and unique space that perfectly represents who lives there and as we now know, it is someone with adventure in their heart and daring in their star sign.
The Sagittarius loves modern, avant-garde and exclusive elegance, so much so that they surround themselves with colourful souvenirs from around the world, including those with an ethnic flavour. Buddha figures from the Far East, colourful poufs, embroidered cushions and soft carpets from the Orient and carved wooden masks from Africa will all be high up on the list of coveted finishing touches. The overall boho look will give a Sagittarius house a modern, personal and individual touch.
