Star Sign Series: The Sagittarius Home

This month we look at how to create the perfect home for the star sign that is represented by an archer: Sagittarius (November 23-December 21), but just what exactly qualifies as the right styles and materials for such stylish sign?

The associated element of Sagittarius is fire, with anyone born under this star sign being considered as very open, active and funny. Sagittarians are generous, selfless and honest, but sometimes a little undiplomatic and in their urge to constantly be striving for higher things, they can be a touch overbearing. This is something to avoid in the home, where possible, as it could lead to over the top decor.

Take a look at our tips for creating the perfect Sagittarius lair and see if they match your expectations of this intriguing star sign!