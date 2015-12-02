Small gardens and courtyards: 7 charming ideas

Some say that the best things come in small packages and looking at the gardens we have found to show you today, they could be right! No matter what the size of your garden or terrace, you will be able to create an outdoor space that is beautiful, functional and usable, if you follow our advice that is!
Whatever your aspirations for your little slice of outdoor heaven, let us inspire you with some of the most fantastic small space innovations that we have discovered. You never know, you might have more possibilities than you ever thought possible with your small garden!
Even a small, high-walled terrace can become a haven of relaxation, green and nature, if you inject a little love and consideration into your design process!
The tall wooden fence is the perfect choice, as it adds warmth rather than cold austerity and naturally encourages potted plants to grow tall to hide it away. Though you might think that being sparse with your plants is a better use of space, we think that creating a green paradise is far better and makes for a cosy, inviting area. We say a big bravo to Cue & Co. for this lovely and delightfully charming small garden!
Balconies are notoriously difficult to make good use of, with many people simply opting for a small café table and chairs set and that's it. No more, we say, as your balcony could be beautiful if you simply work with the space you have to create a small garden.
This wall display, featuring multiple potted plants, looks incredible and takes up little room, but what it offers would be worth taking up the whole balcony! Lush greenery and a connection to nature, even in an urban setting, is so vital and brings relaxed leisure time that soothes the soul. No wonder the swing seat is facing it!
Rest is a necessity, but if you don't have a large garden, how do you solve the problem of enjoying al fresco down time? The answer is simple; install a hanging seat of some description!
Who doesn't love an outdoor hammock? A great way to save space but also lounge when you want to, a hammock is a relatively cheap purchase that is easy to install and makes the world of difference in a small and formerly unusable space. As long as you can place a cool glass of lemonade beside you, what else could you possibly need in your small garden?
If you really don't have room for anything, even a blank wall can be transformed into a lovely garden-esque space, with some imagination and determination!
A small garden will have a big impact on your well-being, so even if your only option is to install some hanging basket brackets and get some beautiful plants strung up, do it! We love these inverted pyramid planters, as they are effortlessly stylish and lift the white wall without really trying. Plus, just look at how tactile those plants are! We want to reach out and touch them!
Having a zen garden is synonymous with having a more harmonious life and who doesn't want to strive for that? The added bonus is that zen gardens are always stunning to look at!
A heady combination of wood, stone and plants, zen gardens make light work of soothing the mind and decorating the outdoors and can be adapted to fit a space of any size or shape. Even the smallest terrace can benefit from a little added zen, as a potted installation that can sit on top of a small table. Ahhh, we feel more relaxed already!
If you have a small space to decorate, you will most likely want to use natural, less overbearing materials so as to maximise the perceived area. If that is the case, rustic wood could be your new decorating best friend!
Bringing an undeniable charm to any area, natural wood that has been allowed to weather and age gives a sense of purpose and authority to any outdoor space, making it organically seem just that little bit bigger and more open than modern, sleek installations. Combined with some tall pot plants, as seen here, we think the overall impact is stunning and wonderfully relaxed.
If you find yourself thinking that you like these ideas, but they don't work for your small garden, as it is more of a walkway and nothing else, don't think for a second that you can't liven up that space! In fact, you can create something absolutely beautiful, with very little effort! Simply erect a basic frame, plant some growing creepers and let nature do the rest for you! In no time at all, your walkway will have been transformed into the most lovely elongated arbour. Perfect!
