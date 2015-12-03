7 powerful reasons to choose a minimalist décor scheme

The minimalist style is based on the concept that 'less is more'. It has become exceedingly popular in modern times, with the use of clean lines and intense colours effortlessly reflecting the energy and passion that those who instigate it feel for interior design. It is perfect for people who strive for a very orderly life style and those who like elegance and sophistication and though it is sometimes combined with other styles to create a more warm and cosy ambience, generally these additions are reflected in natural decorative elements so small they do not occupy much space in the room or overshadow the original style.

If you are keen to find out more or are open minded to the possibility of embracing a more minimalist style, read on to see why we think it is such a beautiful and fantastic way to decorate your home.