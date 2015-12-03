Decorating a modern home with plants: what you need to know

Whether indoors or outdoors, in the kitchen or in the garden, green plants are a prerequisite for renewing our air and keeping your lungs and minds healthy. The fact that they look beautiful is an added bonus too!
The varieties of plants and flowers available are so numerous that we are able to go as daring as we want to and with a little careful research, finding the right orchid or cactus for our space is simpler than ever. Whether you are in the market for climbing, purifying, edible, ornamental, wild or high maintenance plants for your home, homify is here to help you choose the best natural housemate possible, so take a deep breath and get ready to awaken your senses with a new way to furnish a modern home!
Why not furnish a modern home with the charm of the jungle by growing a tree in the centre of it? Yes, we know you think we have gone crazy, but this is the work of inspired architect firm Desnivel and we can't deny that we love not only the drama of the installation, but also the tangible connection to nature that it provides!
Drenched in natural light, the tree zone has been considered and carefully planned to have the maximum effect and offer benefits to the residents. We can only imagine how soothing it must be to relax on the sofa and just unwind whilst gazing at this lovely indoor garden!
Aesthetic and useful, herbs such as basil, chives, thyme and rosemary will provide the green touch in your kitchen, without taking up too much valuable space. When you furnish a modern home, you are always thinking about making great use of space, while also encouraging a happy ambiance and herbs manage this task effortlessly in the kitchen.
Integrating perfectly into their surroundings, herbs that are within easy reach of the stove will soon become a staple in your home and make for fabulous natural air fresheners too!
Do you live in the city and suffer daily pollution? If you do and are keen to offset the grime of urban areas, why not choose the most natural solution? Purification plants are specifically geared to filter your air for you and love nothing more than some nasty pollution to get to grips with. They can even filter carbon monoxide!
Far more natural and organic than manmade filtration systems, purification plants are a great consideration when you furnish a modern home as they can be placed inside and outside the house to really make a big impact on your health. The only thing we find ourselves wondering is; how do you thank a plant?
These beautiful white lilies blend seamlessly into this avant garde kitchen, while the vibrant green leaves are injecting a laudable accent colour into the space. It's lovely to see how well nature can blend with a defined decor style and with reasonably small effort too!
The perfect addition to a modern scheme, lilies are a stylish and elegant bloom that naturally add an air of high-end charm, without drawing unnecessary attention away from other elements of a room. In fact, they look to have made a significant contribution to the wider theme, with church candles and decorative stones following suit to perfectly furnish a modern home
Don't only think about plants in terms of your interiors, why not decorate the exterior walls too, by choosing a vine? These plants offer continuous flowering and with a thick, dense coverage, can add a wealth of character and texture to your home, turning it into something far more mysterious and even playful.
An added benefit of vines is that they are the perfect camouflage for a discoloured or damaged awl and help to create a rustic atmosphere on the façade, while you keep the interior as modern as you please. This type of juxtaposition really highlights the beauty of every choice you make when you furnish a modern home.
This is a perfect example of the successful use of climbing plants. Having attached themselves gracefully to the front of the house, these vines, creepers and climbers have made easy work of transforming the appearance. Giving a sense of heritage, authority and yet also a gently welcoming vibe, this luscious green curtain has effectively draped itself over a property, allowing it to be shrouded in nature and we like to think that a super modern interior lies behind those doors, just as an extra surprise!
When you furnish a modern home, certain considerations need to be taken into account, such as the use of contemporary styling and materials. This charming miniature greenhouse is a wonderful example of exactly what we mean.
This small green world has been inspired by a Zen garden, making the perfect addition to any modern home décor scheme, especially for those that prefer to keep accessories minimal, or well contained. Plants offer such a wealth of benefits, that finding a way to incorporate them, regardless of your tastes, is vital.
If modern is your thing, then we say go all out and embrace something truly different, crazy and ultra contemporary, like a wall-mounted garden!
Filled with unusual shapes, differing styles and a variety of plants, nobody could accuse this installation of being boring or too traditional! When you furnish a modern home, you will naturally be on the lookout for slightly more unusual items and we think this is an absolute winner, especially for people that don't exactly have a green thumb! Simply plant some low maintenance succulents and let them grow!
Designed by Green Mood, a Belgian company that is at the forefront of environmental protection, this 100% biodegradable lichen wall has transformed the way many people furnish a modern house.
Not requiring any maintenance (as in direct sun or water supply), Green Mood creations embellish your home in a totally unique and aesthetically appealing way, while also giving you access to a host of health benefits. Proven to help reduce stress and improve air quality, we can only imagine what a cheerful way to start the day it must be to walk into a room and see this!
Do you think that pots hold less aesthetic value than other options? Think again! There are a thousand ways to dress them up and decorate them to give your indoor and outdoor spaces a lift. Available in ceramic, concrete, plastic and glass, to mention just a few materials, pots are the perfect way to furnish a modern home, as you can plant whatever you like in them and contain the size easily. For example; we love nothing more than some tropical blooms, so why not think about a potted palm in the corner of your bedroom, or a yucca in your study?
For more green inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Guide To Decorating With Indoor Plants.