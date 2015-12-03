Decorating a modern home with plants: what you need to know

Whether indoors or outdoors, in the kitchen or in the garden, green plants are a prerequisite for renewing our air and keeping your lungs and minds healthy. The fact that they look beautiful is an added bonus too!

The varieties of plants and flowers available are so numerous that we are able to go as daring as we want to and with a little careful research, finding the right orchid or cactus for our space is simpler than ever. Whether you are in the market for climbing, purifying, edible, ornamental, wild or high maintenance plants for your home, homify is here to help you choose the best natural housemate possible, so take a deep breath and get ready to awaken your senses with a new way to furnish a modern home!