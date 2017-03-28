10 Low-Cost Home Upgrade Ideas to Apply

It's all very well finding out about some super cool, interior-designer lead changes that your home could benefit from, but what if you have limited time and budget constraints to work to? Don't panic, as we've come up with a go-to guide of quick, cheap and easy to complete home upgrades that will give your home a whole new lease on life and you don't need to be DIY expert to complete any of them. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that a simple deep clean could be all you need to do, but we're getting ahead of ourselves! Come take a look at our ideas and see which you might like to try out!
One of the quickest ways to totally change up your home is to decorate the walls with some art. Don;t forget that IKEA always has a lot of cheap picture frames ready to buy, so you can get to creating an engaging gallery wall, without skinting yourself in the process!
Instead of buying anything, start your home upgrade by simply moving your main pieces of furniture around and embracing a new layout. It's true what they say; a change is as good as a rest, so start with your living room and see how you feel.
Accessories are the key to upgrading your home without blowing the budget! A few cushions here, some candles there and maybe some fresh flowers and all of a sudden, you have a home that could be in the pages of a high-end interior design magazine.
Make better use of you wall niches, but trying some built-in bookshelves. They won't drown out too much space, will look super chic and stylish, plus, they'll offer you a wealth of extra storage, which always comes in handy!
How about this for a quick and easy idea? Grab a can of paint and create yourself an eye-catching feature wall! Choose a colour that will really contrast with the rest of the walls in the room and be brave! If you love tangerine orange, you have it on your wall!
Speaking of painting, if you don't want to splash out on expensive new furniture but are bored of what you already have, it's time to try your hand at a little upcycling! By painting your existing pieces, you can give them a brilliant makeover in minutes and if you don't like the finished product, you can simply paint over it.
If painting a wall doesn't get you excited, perhaps papering it will! there are some amazing styles of wallpaper now available and with paste the wall varieties being a doddle to install, you can create an incredible feature wall in minutes! The only question is; how bold are you?
If you are a seasoned DIYer, we don't think you'll be scared by a little tiling project! To give your kitchen a refresh, don't think that you need to buy expensive new doors, when an updated splashback could be all you require! Grab some tiles you love, pop off the old ones and in one weekend, your kitchen could look brand new!
We're not even joking with this tip! If you have never given your home a top to bottom, super deep clean, you will be staggered by what a difference it makes to how everywhere looks and feels. Open the windows, get some sunshine in and really go to town and we think you might fall in love with your design scheme, all over again!
Last, but certainly not least, we come to your front door. If you've taken the time to make your interior a bit more special, don't forget your entrance! We honestly think that simplicity is key here, so some symmetrical potted plants either side of the door and maybe some wall lights will be more than enough to really life your façade as a whole!
