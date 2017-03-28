10 Low-Cost Home Upgrade Ideas to Apply

Last, but certainly not least, we come to your front door. If you've taken the time to make your interior a bit more special, don't forget your entrance! We honestly think that simplicity is key here, so some symmetrical potted plants either side of the door and maybe some wall lights will be more than enough to really life your façade as a whole!

For more easy DIY tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Making wooden furniture look better.