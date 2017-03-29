24 sweet and simple ideas for British gardens and patios (Part 1)

Spring is here, and it looks as though we are going to get a few hot and sunny days, so we bet you've started looking at your garden and patio and wondering how you can give them a little pick me up!

We might not be professional gardeners, here at homify, but we do know what makes for a fun, pretty and usable garden. So why not check out part one of our handy guide to making the most of your outdoor space? If you have a thirst for some extra inspiration at the end of it, come back tomorrow—for part two!