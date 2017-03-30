24 sweet and simple ideas for British gardens and patios (Part 2)

If you tuned in for part one of this guide, you'l know just how varied and inspiring British gardens can be! From courtyards to vast open spaces, they encompass the full range of outdoor variations and always have a knack for looking fabulous too! We think that's down to the piquant colours, cool accents and fun additions that always play a major role in the designs and we tip our caps to the gardeners that come up with them!
If you're keen to see some more great ideas, direct from British gardens, stay tuned, as we have some fabulous ones for you, right here!
The idea that all gardens have to lawn is such a myth, as this charming courtyard proves! In fact, in a small garden, you would probably be better sacrificing the grass for something much more low maintenance, but still pretty, such as decking.
There's no reason why you can't enjoy a seriously cool water feature n your garden, even if you have a small amount of space to play with. Large stone fountains are far from the only option these days, so keep an eye out for something small but impactful.
Wooden bench seating is not only a practical addition to your garden, it will be a space-saving one too. By keeping the seating to the edges of the space, you'll be able to enjoy a more sociable central area, which is great for a barbecue!
If you're a little more eclectic in your aesthetic preferences, it's time to ditch the stiff upper lip and bring them out into your garden as well! Stylish sculptures or artistic installations look amazing in the great outdoors!
We all know that as soon as the weather starts to look promising, gardens all over Britain are filled with barbecue enthusiasts trying to make the most of the sunshine, so why not get your grilling station set up and ready to go at a moment's notice? A permanent cooking area really is a great investment.
The key to a truly gorgeous garden is to make all the necessary features just that bit more special and we think that your fencing is a great place to start!Choose something simple, yet striking and don't forget to add some lighting too, to give it a little nighttime appeal.
This divine garden is proof in itself of what a huge difference a splash of colour can make! Of course, you don't have to copy this idea to the letter and opt for pink, but just imagine what a dose of vibrant paint could do to your garden walls!
Some people think we're so serious in Britain, but when it comes to our gardens, we don't mind a little Wonderland inspiration! If you like the idea of adding some whimsy to your garden, why not cordon off one corner to really have fun with and leave the rest of the space more simple?
You don't have to be a seriously committed gardener to enjoy a beautiful spot of landscaping, if you follow the lead of this charming garden! By sowing some wild seeds and simply letting nature take its course, you'll have a wonderfully unstructured but pretty space.
Has there ever been a more British garden installation than a summerhouse? It seems a little optimistic, given how few days of summer we normally get, but we love them all the same and they offer a perfect storage space for things like deck chairs!
Don't panic that you can't enjoy a little exotic inspiration in a British garden, as you absolutely can! Zen designs look wonderful and bring such natural harmony to an outdoor area. Just imagine this in an urban garden! What a slice of heaven!
Why take the time to make a beautiful garden if you're not going to enjoy it regularly or invite people over to enjoy it with you? Making dining furniture the real star of the show will naturally lead to a far more sociable space, but don't forget some path lights too! You don't want to enjoy a little too much wine and then not be able to find your way back to the house!
If you missed part one, you can catch it here: 24 of the best ideas for British gardens and patios (Part 1).