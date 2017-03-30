Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 sweet and simple ideas for British gardens and patios (Part 2)

press profile homify press profile homify
Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

If you tuned in for part one of this guide, you'l know just how varied and inspiring British gardens can be! From courtyards to vast open spaces, they encompass the full range of outdoor variations and always have a knack for looking fabulous too! We think that's down to the piquant colours, cool accents and fun additions that always play a major role in the designs and we tip our caps to the gardeners that come up with them! 

If you're keen to see some more great ideas, direct from British gardens, stay tuned, as we have some fabulous ones for you, right here!

13. You don't actually need a lawn!

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

The idea that all gardens have to lawn is such a myth, as this charming courtyard proves! In fact, in a small garden, you would probably be better sacrificing the grass for something much more low maintenance, but still pretty, such as decking.

14. Fountains can be added anywhere.

Contemporary Modern Family Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Contemporary Modern Family Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

There's no reason why you can't enjoy a seriously cool water feature n your garden, even if you have a small amount of space to play with. Large stone fountains are far from the only option these days, so keep an eye out for something small but impactful.

15. Bench seating is space-savvy.

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

Wooden bench seating is not only a practical addition to your garden, it will be a space-saving one too. By keeping the seating to the edges of the space, you'll be able to enjoy a more sociable central area, which is great for a barbecue!

16. How about some artistic additions?

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

If you're a little more eclectic in your aesthetic preferences, it's time to ditch the stiff upper lip and bring them out into your garden as well! Stylish sculptures or artistic installations look amazing in the great outdoors!

17. Get your grill station set up.

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq wood-fired oven Modern garden
wood-fired oven

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

We all know that as soon as the weather starts to look promising, gardens all over Britain are filled with barbecue enthusiasts trying to make the most of the sunshine, so why not get your grilling station set up and ready to go at a moment's notice? A permanent cooking area really is a great investment.

18. Make your fencing a pretty feature.

Swaffield Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern garden
Concept Eight Architects

Swaffield Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

The key to a truly gorgeous garden is to make all the necessary features just that bit more special and we think that your fencing is a great place to start!Choose something simple, yet striking and don't forget to add some lighting too, to give it a little nighttime appeal.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

19. Experiment with colour.

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

This divine garden is proof in itself of what a huge difference a splash of colour can make! Of course, you don't have to copy this idea to the letter and opt for pink, but just imagine what a dose of vibrant paint could do to your garden walls!

20. Be as whimsical as you like!

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Some people think we're so serious in Britain, but when it comes to our gardens, we don't mind a little Wonderland inspiration! If you like the idea of adding some whimsy to your garden, why not cordon off one corner to really have fun with and leave the rest of the space more simple?

21. Let nature run its course.

Porthcothan Responsive Home, Innes Architects Innes Architects Modern garden
Innes Architects

Porthcothan Responsive Home

Innes Architects
Innes Architects
Innes Architects

You don't have to be a seriously committed gardener to enjoy a beautiful spot of landscaping, if you follow the lead of this charming garden! By sowing some wild seeds and simply letting nature take its course, you'll have a wonderfully unstructured but pretty space.

22. A summerhouse is a quintessential British installation.

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/ homify Country style garden
homify

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/

homify
homify
homify

Has there ever been a more British garden installation than a summerhouse? It seems a little optimistic, given how few days of summer we normally get, but we love them all the same and they offer a perfect storage space for things like deck chairs!

23. Zen gardens bring balance.

Japanese Style Garden Unique Landscapes Asian style garden
Unique Landscapes

Japanese Style Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Don't panic that you can't enjoy a little exotic inspiration in a British garden, as you absolutely can! Zen designs look wonderful and bring such natural harmony to an outdoor area. Just imagine this in an urban garden! What a slice of heaven!

24. Make it undeniably sociable.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Why take the time to make a beautiful garden if you're not going to enjoy it regularly or invite people over to enjoy it with you? Making dining furniture the real star of the show will naturally lead to a far more sociable space, but don't forget some path lights too! You don't want to enjoy a little too much wine and then not be able to find your way back to the house!

If you missed part one, you can catch it here: 24 of the best ideas for British gardens and patios (Part 1).

The old Welsh home with jaw-dropping windows
Did you spot a great idea for your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks