13 smart ideas from British kitchens (they're easy to copy!)

We love looking at how British kitchens have been given extra style and functionality! And today, we're going to show you plenty of amazing ideas that would be a cinch to copy in your own space. 

Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that getting the right mix of usability and aesthetics is key to a truly covetable and successful kitchen installation, so if you've been looking for some funky ideas that wouldn't look out of place in your British kitchen, come with us now as we show you some great motifs!

1. Hang your utensils.

Instead of letting your bulky and hard to tessellate utensils take up all your valuable drawer space, take inspiration from this kitchen and hang them on a rail, next to your cooker. As well as looking great, it just makes practical sense!

2. Pendulum lights stay out of the way.

It's no secret that you need a lot of really bright, effective task lighting in your kitchen and pendulum examples are a great way to achieve that! They won't get in the way and will offer a really beautiful look too.

3. Have fun with a blackboard wall.

Blackboard paint is so hot right now in terms of creating full feature walls that can be constantly evolving and we think this British kitchen has used the technique wonderfully! You could write meal plans and shopping lists on there!

4. Add inset shelving.

Small kitchens need to be savvy about storage and this kitchen is nailing it! Inset wall shelving gives you all the display space that you need, without swallowing up any extra room. The Kilner jars add a really quirky aesthetic as well!

5. Accommodate your spices!

Who hasn't bemoaned trying to find certain spices in a cupboard? The little jars get lost instantly and you'll end up doubling up on things because you think you've run out! This British country kitchen offers the perfect solution that looks so right in a rustic setting.

6. Repurpose industrial or commercial furniture.

Taking commercial or industrial pieces of furniture and repurposing them as kitchen items is really gaining a lot of popularity right now and we think British kitchens look amazing with some unusual items. How about haberdashery cabinets?

7. Play with colour.

Nobody ever said that your kitchen cabinets have to be white and British country kitchens, in particular, make great use of pastel shades for door and drawers fronts! Sage green, duck egg blue and even lemon yellow are great options.

8. Make room for a breakfast bar.

The heart of the home, your kitchen needs to be able to accommodate a few people and we think that traditional breakfast bars are a great idea! British kitchens are ideal locations, especially if there is a range cooker in place, as it will be a wonderfully warm room to convene in!

9. Granite worktops work EVERYWHERE!

We can't take enough inspiration from this kitchen, but the standout feature is that glorious granite worktop! Adding instant luxury and sophistication, a granite top will work with any style of cabinets or décor.

10. Use the corners.

British kitchens seem so good at adapting to awkward spaces, with amazing corner cabinets and bespoke carpentry working to make the most of every available inch. There is a current trend for curved cabinets too!

11. Mix colours and wood.

We are pretty innovative when it comes to using colour and this British kitchen really proves that point! A heady mix of lovely cream and navy cabinet doors looks chic and classic and with some natural wood added in as well, what a look to copy!

12. Modern cabinets and classic appliances work well together.

British kitchens are so adaptive and beautiful, which is why classic or modern cabinets can really work well with traditional ranges and Agas. The finished look will be so quintessential British and we are really proud!

13. Don't be afraid to add some sofas!

Finally, we are definitely taking inspiration from this divine British kitchen extension, as the inclusion of sofas has made for such an inclusive and welcoming vibe! We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for some Chesterfields now!

For more great kitchen tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Ideas for an organised kitchen.

Which of these ideas really tempts you?

