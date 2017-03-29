13 smart ideas from British kitchens (they're easy to copy!)

We love looking at how British kitchens have been given extra style and functionality! And today, we're going to show you plenty of amazing ideas that would be a cinch to copy in your own space.

Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that getting the right mix of usability and aesthetics is key to a truly covetable and successful kitchen installation, so if you've been looking for some funky ideas that wouldn't look out of place in your British kitchen, come with us now as we show you some great motifs!