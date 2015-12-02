The in-laws are coming! Is your home ready for the holidays?

There is nothing quite like Christmas with the gifts, snow, decorations, food and visitors accumulating into a great festive atmosphere. You clean up your home in preparation to welcome the visitors, get your finest cutlery out of their slumber and light up the Christmas tree with flashing beacons. But… there is still an element of anxiety that lingers in your stomach. Why? Because your in-laws are coming!

Of course, not everyone experiences criticism and scrutiny from their in-laws but, in any case you will want to avoid any chance of bickering. Hence, along with decorating the home with little shining disco balls you will need to make it in-law proof! Remember that sweater your mother-in-law bought you last Christmas and found a place in the depths of your wardrobe? The time has come to dig it out.

So, today we decided to make your Christmas an uneventful affair by helping you in-law proof your home!