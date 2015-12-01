The Ultimate Farmhouse Renovation

From the pictures, you will soon see that this was no small scale renovation project and that the design team really had their work cut out for them. Being a listed property, there needed to be a compromise between modernisation and restoration, but we think it has been attained with relative ease.

A £500k project, the original farmhouse had stood empty for two years, meaning that it was in dire need of far more than just a quick spruce up! Having already been extended a number of times, by former owners, the new owners were no exception and wanted to put their own stamp on the property. This necessitated a close working relationship with the local Historical Buildings Officer, to ensure that any new design would be sympathetic to the style and age of the farmhouse.

Take a look at the finished result and we think you'll agree with us that this is a fantastic renovation project that not only injected new life into an old property, but radically transformed it, while staying true to the inherent style and nature.