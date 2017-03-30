Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ingenious ideas we copied from British kitchens

Dalston, House of Sylphina House of Sylphina Industrial style kitchen
If you're always on the lookout for innovative ways to make your interior design stand out, look no further than this article, as we are going to show you some fantastic kitchen ideas! 

Ask any professional kitchen planner and they'll tell you that having a space that looks great and functions as efficiently as possible is the key to kitchen happiness. And we've found some absolutely super examples of kitchens that have gotten the balance just right! 

Prepare to covet, as you're going to love all of these rooms!

1. Use contrasts to enlarge the perceived space.

Dalston, House of Sylphina House of Sylphina Industrial style kitchen
House of Sylphina

Dalston

House of Sylphina
House of Sylphina
House of Sylphina

This is a great idea for any of you that aren't afraid of a little bold colour! The mix of natural wood and jet black cabinets here makes it hard to really gauge the size of the room, which makes a bijou installation feel far bigger and more effective. A tiled splashback is easy to clean too! Double practicality points!

2. Increase the natural light.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen is so dreamy! By including a section of glazing in the roof, so much more light is flowing into the room, which makes food prep a whole lot simpler and it also makes the room look and feel fresh, clean and functional, all the time. You'd barely need artificial lighting!

3. Double up the function.

Breakfast Bar Katie Malik Interiors Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Katie Malik Interiors

Breakfast Bar

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

This corner kitchen might not be large, but it's big on great ideas! The best feature here is a serving hatch that doubles up as a handy breakfast bar, when formal dining isn't on the menu and with stools that simply slide underneath the overhang, no extra space is taken up!

4. Look for custom solutions.

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Extending worktops? Did you know that was a thing? neither did we until we saw this one! A fabulous way to have access to easy chopping surfaces when you need them, they will really help you to clean as you go as well, as you simply unclip and tip all the waste into the bin!

5. Get sneaky with storage.

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Grey
deVOL Kitchens

The Bloomsbury WC1 Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

We don't think it's a secret that your kitchen needs a good amount of storage built-in, but how about being just that bit more clever with it? These cabinets open up to reveal a fabulous larder, complete with door racks, drawers and a coffee-making station, which must help to keep the main worktops clutter-free!

6. Add extra space.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even if you don't have a large budget for an extension, you can still increase the size of your kitchen exponentially, with a small and clever version! Here, a simple glass cube has been added, in order to neatly house the sink, which has freed up endless amounts of space throughout the room and draws in plenty of light too!

7. Think about your needs.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's all very well choosing a kitchen that you like the look of, but you need to think about your own specific needs. What is it that you buy a lot of? What needs storing or displaying? Here, you'll see a genius end of worktop wine rack, with complementary cabinets, which keeps a passion-fuelled interest visible, but not in the way!

8. Account for your cookery books.

Old-Meets-New Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
Krantz Designs

Old-Meets-New

Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs

Have you ever stopped and taken stock of how many recipe books you actually own? You probably get a few for Christmas every year and before you know it, you have a whole cupboard full! Take them in to account with your kitchen by building a shelf, just for them. Add a little lighting too and you'll never have to hunt for that elusive tome as your water boils!

9. Connect the dots.

MR & MRS SHEPHERD'S KITCHEN Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS SHEPHERD'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Well, not technically the dots, but definitely think about making your dining area and extension of your worktop! The long and uninterrupted style of counter space here helps to emphasise the generous proportions of the room and also makes serving up some tasty food a whole lot easier!

10. Don't forget to look down.

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Lots of us already have under-cabinet lighting, but what about floor versions? Don;t forget that you'll drop things on your kitchen floor and need to be able to find them, plus, in the evening, you can leave your floor lights on only and create a wonderful ambient look!

11. Look up as well!

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Mediterranean style kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Your ceiling is a wealth of extra storage potential, if you have a little vision! We love a traditional hanging pan rack, as we think that they look great in any style of kitchen, plus, they also free up so much cupboard space that would have been swallowed by large, bulky cookware! Genius!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 absurdly easy kitchen DIYs that only look expensive.

Are you going to put any of these ideas to the test?

