12 homes which prove that shabby chic is the trend you need

press profile homify press profile homify
Curtains, Cabbages & Roses Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Every year we see new trends coming to the forefront of interior design, but there is one that seems to be standing the test of time—and that's shabby chic. Popular because it works in every room, from bathrooms through to kitchens, it's amazing because it doesn't require perfect finishes or polished results. 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the charm of shabby chic styling is that it allows for a little more rough around the edges motifs that come together to create a country-style look that has a bit of heritage to it—and we are fully on board with that! As an added bonus, shabby chic homes can make great use of existing furniture and give you, the homeowners, prime opportunities for some fun DIY upcycling projects! 

Let's take a look at some finished rooms that really fly the flag for shabby chic styling and see if you are convinced to embrace the look yourself!

1. Shabby chic bathroom beauty.

Miner's Cottage II: Master Bathroom design storey Rustic style bathroom shabby chic bathroom
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Master Bathroom

An aged tub, rugged stone walls and pale washed wood cladding really should be enough to convince you of the beauty of shabby chic styling, but wait, as we have more rooms to show you!

2. Living room luxury.

French Shabby Chic Living Room Katie Malik Interiors Modern living room french shabby chic
Katie Malik Interiors

French Shabby Chic Living Room

The washed wood log store here is the perfect balancing act for more opulent touches, such as a gilt mirror, and with a host of neutral colours in play, the look here is very shabby country chic.

3. Perfect for cottages.

Miner's Cottage II: Living Room design storey Rustic style living room shabby chic,living room,living room
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Living Room

You can't deny that shabby chic finishes are great for cottages, can you? What makes this lounge fit the bill though? Well, a rustic floor mismatched furniture and and those painted built-in cabinets! Delightful.

4. Pick up some pastels!

Shabby Chic Pixers Classic style bedroom Multicolored flowers,roses,pattern,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Shabby Chic

Pastels in the bedroom are a longstanding classic, but add in some heritage woodwork, painted white, and some ditsy textiles and all of a sudden, you have something shabby chic and spectacular.

5. Even the kitchen works!

Shabby Chic Design Kitchen Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Rustic style kitchen MDF Blue
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

Shabby Chic Design Kitchen

Yes, you read that right, you can even shabby chic your kitchen! Paint your cabinet doors yourself, look for vintage accessories and really make wood the star of the show and you've got gold!

6. Traditional and shabby.

homify Colonial style houses White
homify

Traditional motifs certainly work well in a shabby chic space, as this heritage bathroom proves! Heavily patterned tiles, which look like old fashioned china, work so well with white suite items  and a wooden vanity unit! Love the shabby rug too!

7. What a reception!

Exklusive Innenräume / Farbkonzepte, FARBCOMPANY FARBCOMPANY Country style conservatory White
FARBCOMPANY

Skinny wire furniture, with a cursory coat of paint, really do make for a shabby chic hallway area of dreams! It just looks so delicate, pretty and rustic! Utterly charming, don't you think?

8. Go heavy on the vintage.

homify Industrial style living room Limestone Grey
homify

We never need convincing to buy a ratty old Chesterfield sofa, as they look good regardless of how many rips and tears they have! Grab a standard lamp too and you have the makings of a perfect living room.

9. Open-plan works so well.

Shabby Chic Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti Grey shabby chic kitchen
Casa Più Arredamenti

Shabby Chic Kitchen

If you were wondering if an open-plan kitchen and dining room could work with shabby chic motifs en masse, here's the proof that it will! Vintage style furniture with aged paint looks amazing as both the dining suite and the kitchen cabinet doors and creates such a homely look.

10. More confirmation, as if you need it!

Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
holly keeling interiors and styling

Kitchen design

And here is an alternative open-plan kitchen/diner that also looks phenomenal! Bare wood, cream set pads and fabulous rustic kitchen accessories look wonderful here and look as if they have been in place forever. Wow!

11. Keep it simple.

PARIS ROSE Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

PARIS ROSE

We are obsessed with this testament to all things shabby chic! A simple whitewashed and waxed table sits atop beautiful vintage rugs and needs only some fresh flowers to really finish the look! Simple really can be better, as can shabby!

12. Beautiful for bedrooms.

Mobili in stile Shabby Chic, Mobilinolimit Mobilinolimit BedroomWardrobes & closets
Mobilinolimit

We couldn't not show you this super shabby chic bedroom! Simple bed linen and a white painted bed have been brought to life with an upcycled wardrobe, finished in sage green and some pared back doors and frames! How does it look so stylish, beautiful and polished, but at the same time, casual, relaxed and calm? Genius!

For more shabby chic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Shabby chic bathroom ideas.

Are you keen to try your hand at some shabby chic styling?

