12 homes which prove that shabby chic is the trend you need

Every year we see new trends coming to the forefront of interior design, but there is one that seems to be standing the test of time—and that's shabby chic. Popular because it works in every room, from bathrooms through to kitchens, it's amazing because it doesn't require perfect finishes or polished results.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the charm of shabby chic styling is that it allows for a little more rough around the edges motifs that come together to create a country-style look that has a bit of heritage to it—and we are fully on board with that! As an added bonus, shabby chic homes can make great use of existing furniture and give you, the homeowners, prime opportunities for some fun DIY upcycling projects!
Let's take a look at some finished rooms that really fly the flag for shabby chic styling and see if you are convinced to embrace the look yourself!
An aged tub, rugged stone walls and pale washed wood cladding really should be enough to convince you of the beauty of shabby chic styling, but wait, as we have more rooms to show you!
The washed wood log store here is the perfect balancing act for more opulent touches, such as a gilt mirror, and with a host of neutral colours in play, the look here is very shabby country chic.
You can't deny that shabby chic finishes are great for cottages, can you? What makes this lounge fit the bill though? Well, a rustic floor mismatched furniture and and those painted built-in cabinets! Delightful.
Pastels in the bedroom are a longstanding classic, but add in some heritage woodwork, painted white, and some ditsy textiles and all of a sudden, you have something shabby chic and spectacular.
Yes, you read that right, you can even shabby chic your kitchen! Paint your cabinet doors yourself, look for vintage accessories and really make wood the star of the show and you've got gold!
Traditional motifs certainly work well in a shabby chic space, as this heritage bathroom proves! Heavily patterned tiles, which look like old fashioned china, work so well with white suite items and a wooden vanity unit! Love the shabby rug too!
Skinny wire furniture, with a cursory coat of paint, really do make for a shabby chic hallway area of dreams! It just looks so delicate, pretty and rustic! Utterly charming, don't you think?
We never need convincing to buy a ratty old Chesterfield sofa, as they look good regardless of how many rips and tears they have! Grab a standard lamp too and you have the makings of a perfect living room.
If you were wondering if an open-plan kitchen and dining room could work with shabby chic motifs en masse, here's the proof that it will! Vintage style furniture with aged paint looks amazing as both the dining suite and the kitchen cabinet doors and creates such a homely look.
And here is an alternative open-plan kitchen/diner that also looks phenomenal! Bare wood, cream set pads and fabulous rustic kitchen accessories look wonderful here and look as if they have been in place forever. Wow!
We are obsessed with this testament to all things shabby chic! A simple whitewashed and waxed table sits atop beautiful vintage rugs and needs only some fresh flowers to really finish the look! Simple really can be better, as can shabby!
We couldn't not show you this super shabby chic bedroom! Simple bed linen and a white painted bed have been brought to life with an upcycled wardrobe, finished in sage green and some pared back doors and frames! How does it look so stylish, beautiful and polished, but at the same time, casual, relaxed and calm? Genius!
