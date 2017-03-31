12 homes which prove that shabby chic is the trend you need

Every year we see new trends coming to the forefront of interior design, but there is one that seems to be standing the test of time—and that's shabby chic. Popular because it works in every room, from bathrooms through to kitchens, it's amazing because it doesn't require perfect finishes or polished results.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the charm of shabby chic styling is that it allows for a little more rough around the edges motifs that come together to create a country-style look that has a bit of heritage to it—and we are fully on board with that! As an added bonus, shabby chic homes can make great use of existing furniture and give you, the homeowners, prime opportunities for some fun DIY upcycling projects!

Let's take a look at some finished rooms that really fly the flag for shabby chic styling and see if you are convinced to embrace the look yourself!