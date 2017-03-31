This London home's mind-blowing modern extension

How can you make an already beautiful period home that bit more fabulous? By adding an unapologetically modern, yet complementary extension to the rear of it, of course! The architect that designed this superb living room extension clearly had a fantastic handle on not only creating something unique and eye-catching, but also something eminently usable that would add something to the original house, rather than drown out existing features. To say that it's a triumph would be a dramatic understatement, but don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself!
Wow! from here you can see what a stunning home this already was, but let's take a moment to really appreciate that new extension! A single-storey add on, it has maximised the ground floor space to perfection and allowed for a beautiful open-plan scheme to be put in place and with all the glazing, it looks phenomenal, lit up at night! Talk about welcoming!
Well, if you thought the extension looked good lit up at night, here's the proof that it is just as striking in the daytime too! The sandy-coloured bricks make for a softer addition and being broken up with so much innovative glazing has certainly helped as well! The corner glass is particularly incredible, as it opens up the space, directly onto a custom terrace that looks built for socialising!
We defy you to find an angle that doesn't look amazing on this extension! There is such a natural connection to the garden here and the only thing we might do if this was ours, would be to add a living roof on the top, but frankly it's perfect just the way it is! It would have been so easy to stretch the extension across the full width f the house, but keeping it modest makes it so much more sophisticated.
And here's a quick peek inside, so you can appreciate how much natural light is pouring into the newly open-planned space. It's almost a little dazzling, but we don't mind one bit and just check out that lovely TV placement. Sleek and built-in, it tries valiantly to overshadow the garden, but how could you compete with such a view? Divine!
