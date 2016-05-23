What do you think of when you imagine a late Victorian home? No doubt you're thinking of a red brick house, that's set back from the street and had large bay windows at the front. You might also be thinking of the typical layout of a Victorian home: closed off, compartmentalised and a little bit dark and dingy?

In this case the first assumption would be spot on. However, the interior of this home is anything but typical! Corebuild have transformed this Victorian house in Weybridge, Surrey, completing a full refurbishment, restoration and even extension of the property. A loft conversion houses a master bedroom and en suite, a new kitchen and dining area opens out on to the garden and the new bathrooms are simply exceptional.

Let's take a closer look…