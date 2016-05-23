What do you think of when you imagine a late Victorian home? No doubt you're thinking of a red brick house, that's set back from the street and had large bay windows at the front. You might also be thinking of the typical layout of a Victorian home: closed off, compartmentalised and a little bit dark and dingy?
In this case the first assumption would be spot on. However, the interior of this home is anything but typical! Corebuild have transformed this Victorian house in Weybridge, Surrey, completing a full refurbishment, restoration and even extension of the property. A loft conversion houses a master bedroom and en suite, a new kitchen and dining area opens out on to the garden and the new bathrooms are simply exceptional.
Let's take a closer look…
The brick façade of this late Victorian semi-detached home has been restored and the period features shine through. The bay windows boast a detailed cornice design, which have been revived with a fresh lick of white paint, giving a hint to the pristine finish of the interiors.
The house goes hand-in-hand with its neighbour: the two are so symmetrical they could be a mirror image of each other!
The new addition to the house has a distinctly contemporary look and feel thanks to the bi-folding patio doors that open the dining area onto the garden. The retractable doors mean this Victorian home remains light and airy.
The design addresses the typical problem found in your average Victorian home: namely, a dark and compartmentalised layout that's totally at odds with the modern approach to interior architecture. Corebuild have created an open plan living space that's more suited to a modern 21st century lifestyle and the finished result is spectacular!
Taking a closer look at the dining room, which we got a glimpse of in the previous image, we see how light and space have both been maximised to stunning effect. The white walls and ceiling provide a fresh background and skylights in the roof of the extension allow natural light to flood in and reflect off the surfaces.
In the kitchen, spotlights producing a soft white light have been placed in rows along the ceiling so that the light is evenly dispersed, achieving a relaxing ambience to make cooking dinner for the family a more enjoyable experience.
Soft greys and whites are present in the kitchen, creating continuity between this zone and the dining area. The kitchen island design draws inspiration from both modern and country style kitchens, fusing traditional white drawers and a wood panelled exterior with stainless steel handles and an integrated stainless steel oven. It really is the best of both worlds!
We particularly like the wine rack that occupies the recess in the powder blue feature wall. Clever storage and display features such as this ensure the kitchen looks sleek and tidy, without appearing sparse.
This bedroom is the epitome of calm and serenity. The décor is minimalist, with the only variation from white appearing in the soft beige blanket and striped cover on the trunk, which stands at the foot of the bed.
The wooden floorboards introduce a warmer tone to the room and are a timeless choice that will never go out of fashion.
The spacious bathroom boasts a classical freestanding bathtub and large modern shower. With sleek finishes throughout, the monochrome bathroom looks up-to-date and on trend. The open and light design further proves that the concept of Victorian homes being cramped and dark is outdated.
