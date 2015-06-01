An African safari in London

London is arguably the world's most diverse city, with cultures and influences pouring in from every remote corner of the globe to create a melting pot of unrivalled diversity. Did you know more than 300 languages are spoken in the capital? With such a huge assortment of cultures making London the city that it is today, it's no surprise that the homes that make up the residential landscape of the city are as unique and varied as the people who occupy them. From classically British, to Mediterranean, Scandinavian, Asian, Middle Eastern, and in our case today, African, all cultures are represented to their fullest.

This wonderful home owned by a Kenyan client has been named 'Peponi', meaning paradise in the owner's native Swahili. The three storey Victorian home is an African oasis; somewhat of a home away from home. Enlisting the help of Studio D Tale to help bring the charm, colour and character of their native Kenya to the suburbs of London, a one-of-a-kind project resulted, with no detail spared, and every element of the design carefully considered to create an African paradise right here in the British capital.