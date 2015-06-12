5 stylish ways to improve your garden

With summer well and truly in full swing, the days are longer, and we are spending more and more time outdoors. To enjoy those long warm nights, it makes sense to ensure your garden is efficient, stylish, and above all fun. If your outdoor space is a looking a little worse for wear after the long winter, or perhaps simply needs an infusion of style and life, look no further than these fashionable garden features below. Consider a water feature, a contemplation corner, or maybe an outdoor kitchen, and watch your garden transform from drab and dreary, to dynamic and enjoyable.
Check out the handy tips from homify below, and revolutionise your garden into something stylishly special.
This contemporary garden fuses all the wonderful elements of a traditional English outdoor space but modernises them into the 21st century. The timber partition creates an outdoor room that is perfect to differentiate the spaces and give the impression of a larger garden. Furthermore, the colourful stools infuse a touch of liveliness and are paired with traditional plantings of hydrangea and moss ground covering.
What is a contemplation corner you ask? This Zen-like structure is an excellent space within this home for calming relaxation and reflection. In this hectic and busy life, we often need a space where we can get back to nature in serene and calm ambience. This combination of water feature with plants is a fabulous way to give yourself a space that satisfies those needs. In this example we see such plants as Actaea simplex, Japanese anemone, Hydrandea, Ferns , Hostas, Acer, moss , Heuchera, Astilbe, Japanes saxifrage. Moreover, the reclaimed slate provides a backdrop for the ivy, and a water feature that creates a soft and gentle trickle within the space.
A water feature can enhance a garden tremendously. Take a look at this space, the thoughtfully considered garden beds provide a space for stylish native plants, while the split level nature of the area gives interest and intrigue. The ground level water feature imparts tranquillity, and again creates interest within the space.
This birds-eye view of a courtyard is a wonderful way to see how the owners and designers have created a space that not only looks fantastic, but also works in a functional and efficient way. The outdoor terrace is paved with oversized tiles, and the garden beds are very clearly defined within the space. In order to maximise privacy, timber latticework is added to the top of the brick and timber fences, which enables a sense of solitude and serenity from the outside world. Simply add colourful and vivid plants, as well as a functionally stylish outdoor setting, and you will have a space to entertain and relax within.
If you are blessed with a large and open space, you should consider a vegetable garden. Perfect for all your cooking needs, whether you have a green thumb or not, a veggie garden can be a wonderful addition to your home. To get yourself started, consider enlisting the help of a professional landscaper who will advise what to plant, when to plant it, and help with setting out garden beds.
Who doesn’t love an outdoor kitchen? The grilling of meats and other foods is a sure fire way to get everyone outdoors and into the sun. Forget sitting inside watching television while you cook in the kitchen, get outdoors and prepare a feast for the family. Whether you have a built in space with multiple grills, a fridge, and a sink, or simply a standalone barbecue, an outdoor cooking space is sure to bring your garden alive.