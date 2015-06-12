5 stylish ways to improve your garden

With summer well and truly in full swing, the days are longer, and we are spending more and more time outdoors. To enjoy those long warm nights, it makes sense to ensure your garden is efficient, stylish, and above all fun. If your outdoor space is a looking a little worse for wear after the long winter, or perhaps simply needs an infusion of style and life, look no further than these fashionable garden features below. Consider a water feature, a contemplation corner, or maybe an outdoor kitchen, and watch your garden transform from drab and dreary, to dynamic and enjoyable.

Check out the handy tips from homify below, and revolutionise your garden into something stylishly special.