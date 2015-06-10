6 sumptuously large British bathrooms

There is something uniquely satisfying about sneaking away from the hustle and bustle of a busy household, running a hot bath, locking the door, and spending some undisturbed time alone. Moreover, is there anything more luxurious than a well-designed and spacious washing space? Bathrooms are often the only room within one’s home where this well-deserved rest and repose can be achieved, without the interruption of other family members.
Today on homify we are looking at 6 utterly sumptuous and idyllic bathrooms, that would rival some of the best 5-star retreats. Take a look at the beautiful examples below, and begin planning your bathroom makeover now!
One of the most beautiful bathrooms we have seen, this glorious space from Drummonds is huge and fitted with all the necessary trappings and trimmings. From the luxurious freestanding bathtub, to the marble vanity, this room is simply splendid. A perfect blend of heritage design with contemporary elements, one could not imagine a more sumptuous wash space. What makes this room particularly wonderful is the attention to detail and smart design aesthetic. The small gloss tiles add an element of individuality, and are paired with a striking antique rug and dresser to complete the look.
A bathing space needs to feel fresh, clean and hygienic, and this space imparts all of those design aspects along with a sense of spaciousness and style. For this bathroom the freestanding tub is the focal point, but it is the long and linear vanity that really takes centre stage. With a wall of mirrored cabinetry, and a tiled splashback to create contrast, this room is truly luxurious. To add the final feeling of luxury and airiness, the skylight opens up the outside and brings a sense of bright sunniness into the space.
Something a little different from your average bathroom, this space blends a sense of antiquity with contemporary and modern necessities. There are many standout features within this space, not simply the wall of antiqued mirror pieces, but the chandelier, and freestanding tub also function as beautiful elements. Honourable mention also has to go to the vanity, which is a contemporary take on a more traditional design. As well as these elements, the light purple armchair that is displayed in the mirror, presents a stylish and luxurious ambience, and the satin finished timber floorboards are beautifully sophisticated within this bathroom.
A quaint and gorgeous cottage styled bathroom without those compact cottage dimensions. This wash space has all the character and charm of a traditional room packed with modern necessities, and contemporary trends. Once again we see a stylish freestanding tub with a standalone vanity that keeps the space feeling very open and uncomplicated. The traditional subway-style wall tiles look fabulous wainscoted around the room, and add a sense of class and elegance. Finally the modern chair is added to complete the look, and imparts an essence of individuality and originality to the space, infusing eclecticism and verve.
When we think of contemporary bathrooms, this is the space we imagine—perfectly balanced between a raw and edgy design, with enough comfort and sleek lines to ensure this washing space is fit for royalty. Think oversized shower, futuristic toilet, long black granite vanity, and matching twin set of colossal basins. To add a sense of homeliness and reduce the impact of the white colour scheme, this bathroom has plenty of soft subtle lighting, and neutral floor tiles that exude warmth.
When designing a luxuriously large bathroom, one of the greatest ways to create a little interest within such a mammoth or colossal space is with contrast. In this example we see a huge washing space with stylish statement basin. The beauty in this area is the wonderful spaciousness that gives a sense of class and intrigue. The smooth features of the glossy floor tiles are wonderfully combined with the textured wall, and large mirror that takes centre stage.