6 sumptuously large British bathrooms

There is something uniquely satisfying about sneaking away from the hustle and bustle of a busy household, running a hot bath, locking the door, and spending some undisturbed time alone. Moreover, is there anything more luxurious than a well-designed and spacious washing space? Bathrooms are often the only room within one’s home where this well-deserved rest and repose can be achieved, without the interruption of other family members.

Today on homify we are looking at 6 utterly sumptuous and idyllic bathrooms, that would rival some of the best 5-star retreats. Take a look at the beautiful examples below, and begin planning your bathroom makeover now!