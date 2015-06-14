6 multi-purpose bedrooms

These days our bedrooms are more than simply a place to sleep. Historically, the traditional bedroom generally encompassed a place to sleep, a dresser, side tables, robe, and perhaps somewhere to sit. But with houses, flats, and homes becoming smaller and more compact, as well as some being much larger and more luxurious, it makes sense that the humble bedroom will begin to take on more than one purpose. Instead of the old-fashioned idea of a bedroom acting as a place for rest and rejuvenation, these days we are utilising them as places to work, study, and more.
Today on homify we are looking at bedroom spaces that embrace multiple functions. Maybe they include bathrooms, home offices, storage, or living space, but whatever the purpose, they represent smart thinking and shrewd interior design that makes the most of its domestic space. Check out the following examples, and get some inspiration for your bedroom makeover.
The first multi-purpose space we are looking at today is this utterly sumptuous and gorgeous bedroom with ensuite from Clifton Interiors. Now this is not your ordinary ensuite, this is a space which breaks the barrier between what you would normally expect within sleeping quarters. Evoking a sense of lavishness, this bedroom incorporates the freestanding tub into the bedroom, and places it by the window and fireplace for a truly extravagant bathing experience. Less of an ensuite, and more an additional element of bedroom indulgence, the addition of this bathtub imparts a sense of allure and opulence.
Part bedroom, part home office—this wonderful space is comfortable, and well set up for both sleeping and working. As two things that generally do not go hand in hand, working is generally kept away from the bedroom, in order to provide rest and relaxation to the sleeping space. However, this is not always possible, and this design from TG Studio, has managed to brilliantly combine the two.
As we live in smaller and more minute spaces, it can often be tricky finding enough room within our homes to store all of our bits-and-bobs. If you haven’t thought of storing anything in your bedroom, now is the time to do so. This brilliant bed design utilises a gas lift mattress to ensure you can keep all manner of household accessories, linens, and accoutrements safely and neatly tucked away.
This wonderful bedroom by Lichten Craig Artchitecture + Interiors is adjoined to a living area which allows a sense of spaciousness, and also multi-purpose living. Depending on the size of your family, or number of housemates, our homes are generally fairly busy, noisy, and hectic places. If you need a place to retreat away from the hustle and bustle, consider a bedroom design that incorporates a living space as well. This space is partially removed from the central sleeping zone, but still gives a sense of connection between the zones.
Additional credits: Collaboration project with London-based Nina Campbell Interiors and Simon Brown Photography.
This ultra-stylish, and super colourful child’s space is a brilliant example of how a room can be not only a sleeping space, but a fun and engaging playroom too. Think bright colours, exciting wall motifs, innovative lighting, and plenty of floor space to get all the toys out to play for hours. If you little one’s room is dull, drab, or boring, it’s time to reinvigorate it with some life and vivacity.
If you are blessed with a large and open space within your home, think creatively, and combine two different rooms to make one multi-purpose space. This upper floor has been transformed into a sleeping and lounge room, replete with plenty of storage, and countless living options. Here we see a large contemporary white modular sofa that is combined with a television viewing space, and ottoman comprising storage space. In addition to that, there are two separate single beds that match wonderfully with the neutral colour scheme, and timeless modern décor.