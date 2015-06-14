6 multi-purpose bedrooms

These days our bedrooms are more than simply a place to sleep. Historically, the traditional bedroom generally encompassed a place to sleep, a dresser, side tables, robe, and perhaps somewhere to sit. But with houses, flats, and homes becoming smaller and more compact, as well as some being much larger and more luxurious, it makes sense that the humble bedroom will begin to take on more than one purpose. Instead of the old-fashioned idea of a bedroom acting as a place for rest and rejuvenation, these days we are utilising them as places to work, study, and more.

Today on homify we are looking at bedroom spaces that embrace multiple functions. Maybe they include bathrooms, home offices, storage, or living space, but whatever the purpose, they represent smart thinking and shrewd interior design that makes the most of its domestic space. Check out the following examples, and get some inspiration for your bedroom makeover.