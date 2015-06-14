10 must-read tips for selling a house

Selling your home can be a tricky and somewhat tiresome business. With so much to organise, plan, and arrange, it can be difficult knowing where to begin. Preparing a home for sale requires thought, planning, and plenty of consideration. Selling a property is not a decision to be entered into lightly, and because of this, you will want to ensure you treat the process with attention and respect. In order to make the most of your dwelling, and guarantee the best selling price for your valued asset, there are several things you can do.
For a little help from homify, check out the following ten handy hints, and ensure your home looks stunning, striking, and most of all, enticing to potential homebuyers.
There is nothing worse than dirty overflowing gutters and drainpipes. Sometimes it’s the little things that count when showing your property to prospective homebuyers. A leaky, rusty, moss and leaf filled gutter is definitely going to impede your ability to present your dwelling as a convenient purchase. Get a professional in to help you out, or simply spend your next Sunday getting your hands dirty and cleaning the gutters and pipes to your abode.
The garden is often one of the domestic spaces which is left out when considering your home for sale. A messy garden is hugely off-putting to homebuyers, and can indicate a lack of care for the overall dwelling. Ensure you home looks sprightly, clean, and spotless, and make sure you lawn is freshly cut, your trees and shrubs are pruned, and your space looks tendered and cherished.
Front doors make a huge impression on the overall appearance of your home, after all they are the first thing a prospective homebuyer will see when they arrive, and the last thing before they leave. If your front door is tattered and difficult to use, replace it for a stylish new door. If the door is within repair, but looks unsightly, it might be time to sand it back and give it a fresh coat of paint. You will be amazed by the difference, and impression it makes to your entire property.
Over time homes develop cracks due to the movement in the surrounding earth and landscape. These cracks, although generally not problematic to the structural integrity of the home, look unsightly and detract from the stylish aesthetic of your home. Take some time to patch them up, repaint, and see how much your home benefits.
An exterior light fixture can add a ton of appeal to your property. You may think this small and seemingly unnecessary addition is a waste of time and money, but in actual fact, can drastically increase the curb appeal of your home, especially if you are showing your home during low-light hours, or a night.
Buyers love the sparkling look of a brand new sink. Consider replacing your old tapware for something newer, more modern, or simply a fresher aesthetic. Even an old bathroom can greatly improve with a new set of sparkling chrome fittings. Look for timeless styles, which will suit the bathroom or kitchen design, and add an age-defying elegance.
Old appliances are a huge turn-off for prospective homebuyers, they generally see it as an inconvenience, as when they move in, they will have to replace the old items. Save them the trouble and install fresh new stainless steel accessories, and you will not only recoup the money easily when you sell, but increase the appeal of your home.
Over time mirrors can be chipped, lose their silver backing, and dull. Replace any mirrors in your home to ensure the space looks fresh, new, and ready for any potential buyers to move straight in and enjoy their new home. If you are unsure how to go about fixing your mirrors, consult a professional glazier, and ensure the job is done quickly and proficiently.
If your hardwood floors have seen their fair share of wear and tear, it might be time to consider giving them a freshen up. Freshly sanded and polished floorboards not only look fantastic, but instantly give prospective homebuyers a sense of opulence and luxury when they enter the home.
Fresh paint looks terrific for any home that is going on the market. It instantly adds value to the dwelling, and rejuvenates dull or dreary domestic spaces. When repainting choose neutral colours that will appeal to a wide range of individuals, and avoid bright or gaudy tones. Think white, antique-white, or creams to evoke timelessness and rebirth.