6 contemporary cottage kitchens

One of the most persistent, persevering and age-defiant interior designs is cottage style, and country décor. But what is it we love so much about cottage style? Is it the effortless charm, or perhaps an uncomplicated charisma? Whatever the reason may be, cottage décor remains a stalwart and unflinching, quintessentially British favourite. One of the most ubiquitous places to find a hint of cottage charm is the kitchen. UK cooking spaces have always embraced a little bucolic character, whether they are located in the country or simply in a city flat, a cottage kitchen is a common and cheerful sight.

Today on homify we are looking at not only those typical country style kitchens, but also the more up-to-date cottage cooking space. Kitchens whose influence is drawn from a sense of rustic charm, but are filled with contemporary conveniences, and modern necessities.

Check out the following examples below, and add a dash of cottage class into your next home makeover or facelift.