6 contemporary cottage kitchens

One of the most persistent, persevering and age-defiant interior designs is cottage style, and country décor. But what is it we love so much about cottage style? Is it the effortless charm, or perhaps an uncomplicated charisma? Whatever the reason may be, cottage décor remains a stalwart and unflinching, quintessentially British favourite. One of the most ubiquitous places to find a hint of cottage charm is the kitchen. UK cooking spaces have always embraced a little bucolic character, whether they are located in the country or simply in a city flat, a cottage kitchen is a common and cheerful sight.
Today on homify we are looking at not only those typical country style kitchens, but also the more up-to-date cottage cooking space. Kitchens whose influence is drawn from a sense of rustic charm, but are filled with contemporary conveniences, and modern necessities.
Check out the following examples below, and add a dash of cottage class into your next home makeover or facelift.
This absolutely stunning space from Devol Kitchens is a wonderful illustration of cottage design at its finest. Exuding character, charm, and a hint of Scandinavian simplicity, this room is nothing short of spectacular. Cottage elements are easily spotted, from the butler sink, to the round timber handles on the drawers and cupboards, this quintessentially British kitchen is adorable. To add a little extra charisma, the heat storage cooker and hanging utensil shelf inject appeal and flair. This kitchen is particularly successful as it is simple. The designers have employed a keen sense of effortlessness and modesty, and that is reflected with a neutral colour scheme, and an essence of class.
This cottage kitchen is wonderfully blended with a contemporary construction. The stand out of this kitchen space is the island which evokes a rustic charm, and sense of liveability. The home is fairly contemporary, yet the kitchen is traditional and blends in wonderfully with the surroundings. Twin butler sinks evoke luxury and again cement this design as a stylishly useable cooking space.
Although this doesn’t look a lot like a cottage from this inside, this wonderfully renovated country home is quintessentially cottage-eqsue. From the interior exposed ceiling beams to the glorious garden beyond, this space is stylishly liveable. This kitchen is tucked away in the corner of the living/family area, and although modern in design, is fabulously full of cottage charm and character. A statement ceiling light hovers over the cooktop, and again emphasises the contemporary essence of this cooking area.
When you think of a cottage kitchen, undoubtedly, this is what you imagine. Replete with barrel ceiling, huge butler sink, heat storage cooker, and all the necessary accoutrements, this cooking space is unbelievably cute. To emulate this in your own home, you will need a cosy space, cream joinery, light colour scheme, contrasting window sash, and lots of country-living appurtenances hanging upon the walls.
When you look at this kitchen you may not immediately think cottage style, but that is exactly what this space is, contemporary cottage. Taking all the elements of cottage and country style and infusing it with modern necessities, the result is a stylishly practical and timeless kitchen space. There is a fusion of different aesthetic principles within this room. From the industrial barstools, to the subway tiled splashback, this space is wonderfully designed and constructed, and gives new meaning to cottage style.
A perfect cottage style space for the whole family, this beautifully designed room evokes liveability, magnetism, and a cosy allure. A brilliant blend between a classic aesthetic, and contemporary finishes, this room exudes cleanliness, without feeling sterile. The stone worktops give a sense of luxury, while the AGA cooker imparts history and enthralling warmth.