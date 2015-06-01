Dream home for a nature lover

It is not often you get the opportunity to see inside the home of an architect, and to see how somebody who designs the dream homes of others, lives in their own space. The Featherbrook house is one such dwelling, as it is the home and office of the owners of PKA Architects. Located in beautiful Wiltshire, the property consists of 5 buildings, which replaced a number of asbestos-clad barns formerly used as a turkey farm. The living spaces and office are joined, allowing for a highly flexible work/life balance, with the feature being the huge double-height, 5.5 metre ceilings of the home. With an additional workshop, garage, and orangery/potting shed, let's see what the home of an eco-conscious architect might look like.