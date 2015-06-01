Your browser is out-of-date.

Dream home for a nature lover

James Rippon James Rippon
Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

It is not often you get the opportunity to see inside the home of an architect, and to see how somebody who designs the dream homes of others, lives in their own space. The Featherbrook house is one such dwelling, as it is the home and office of the owners of PKA Architects. Located in beautiful Wiltshire, the property consists of 5 buildings, which replaced a number of asbestos-clad barns formerly used as a turkey farm. The living spaces and office are joined, allowing for a highly flexible work/life balance, with the feature being the huge double-height, 5.5 metre ceilings of the home. With an additional workshop, garage, and orangery/potting shed, let's see what the home of an eco-conscious architect might look like.

Home grown

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

Donning the surrounding gardens of the house is a sizeable herb and veggie garden – one of the many perks of living in the country! There really is no feeling like cooking with any kind of food grown, bred or harvested from your own home, and with a herb and vegetable garden of this size, you're sure to always have an array of produce ripe for the picking.

Double-height

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern dining room
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

Inside we find ourselves firstly at the dining area that sits below the double-height ceiling and is overlooked by the second floor living area. As you can see, the design has not been shy to use windows to positive effect, drowning the space in natural light, and highlighting the generous size of this part of the home. Adjacent is a conservatory of glass that invites light in, which then moves freely through the smartly placed upper windows, and the doors of the ground floor.

Free-flowing light

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

As viewed from the galleried second floor, the sheer height of the ceiling can be seen, and the open and spacious character can really be felt. Glass balustrades add a lightweight aura to the upstairs level, and allows for the uninterrupted flow of light to engulf all corners of both levels.

Upper level living area

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern living room
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

Even from the second floor, the ceilings still feel gigantic. No country home would be complete without the presence of timber, and in this case, its charm reigns supreme. Timber floors, exposed beams, and various pieces of timber furniture add an unbeatable feeling of cosiness and warmth, despite the substantial size of the home.

Glowing

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern living room
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

One of the bedrooms of the home is afforded the luxury of the setting sun; something we're sure would be much appreciated on the shorter winter days. Again dominated by timber, the room radiates an ethereal glow thanks to warm tones of various timbers that don the floor and walls.

Is this what you expected it might look like? Leave your comments on the property below.

