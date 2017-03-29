Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern country living: A beautifully simple barn conversion

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Stable Barn , IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Country style houses
Here at homify we just love it when an outdated (and sometimes unusable) structure undergoes a stylish renovation to give it some life. And that is exactly what happened to today’s homify 360° discovery, which saw a rustic old stable barn undergo a fantastic renovation to turn it into a liveable space – make that a bright and liveable space, because the professionals over at IQ Glass UK supplied a bunch of crystal-clear glass panes to help move exterior views and a fresh batch of sunshine indoors.

Let’s take a look…

Opening up

Thanks to the slim-framed sliding glass doors, the rustic old barn (now a fantastic home) opens up splendidly onto the exterior space – which, here, is a stone-clad terrace perfect for some al fresco relaxation.

Letting the light in

Moving inside, we can see just how much lighter the interiors are thanks to the glass doors. And since those doors slide open instead of swing, they take up no extra floor space, which means these inhabitants are free to add more furniture and décor pieces to their hearts’ content!

Stunning flooring

See how beautifully the indoor floor tiles link up with the exterior ones. It is almost as if they blend in seamlessly with one another, especially once those giant glass doors swing open! 

One last look

We enjoy one last look at the was-a-barn-now-it’s-a-striking-house from the outside, noting how the modern-styled doors and frames offset with the rich and textured look of the stone walls, floors and curved roof shingles. 

What would you add in here to complete the picture? An exterior dining set? Perhaps a lounger (or two) and another potter? Let’s see how you can go about Creating an ideal terrace escape.

How do you feel about this rustic barn and those modern glass doors?

