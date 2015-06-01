Before & After: New life for an old barn

The project we are about to introduce you to as part of our Before & After series is sure to enthral you! A quick look at the first photo is enough to get your imagination running wild: Hansel and Gretel? The Three Little Pigs? A hobbit house? Not at all! This is, in fact, a home and studio for an artist. When the owner of this 17th century barn decided to transform it in to their studio and exhibition space, he turned to Gwendal Hervé & Monique Bastos Modal Architecture to help him carry out the project. The approach taken has preserved the core identity of the original building, and the interior has been redesigned without losing sight of one of the primary goals: to optimise light. Curious to see more? Let's take a closer look…